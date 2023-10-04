Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Gan Tintreach ar Véineas, Molann Staidéar Nua

ByRobert Andrew

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023
Gan Tintreach ar Véineas, Molann Staidéar Nua

A recent study conducted by researchers from multiple universities concludes that lightning is unlikely to occur on the surface of Venus. The team, comprising scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder, West Virginia University, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of California, Berkeley, reanalyzed signals detected by NASA’s Pioneer Venus spacecraft in 1978. These signals, known as whistler waves, are typically associated with lightning activity on Earth.

Whistler waves are low-frequency electromagnetic waves produced by colliding electrons in the atmosphere. On Earth, they are generated by lightning strikes. However, the new study suggests that the Venusian versions of these waves may not indicate lightning activity as previously assumed.

Using data collected in 2021 by the Parker Solar Probe, another NASA spacecraft, the researchers found that the whistler waves detected were heading downwards towards the planet’s surface instead of being expelled into space. This indicates that lightning might not be the primary cause of these electrical signals.

While the presence of lightning on Venus has been debated for decades, this study brings forth new insights. The researchers propose that magnetic reconnection, a phenomenon where magnetic field lines twist, snap, and reconnect, could be responsible for generating the whistler waves on Venus.

The study emphasizes that there is still more research needed to conclusively determine the existence of lightning on Venus. The Parker Solar Probe is set to make another pass near Venus, providing researchers with further opportunities to study the planet’s weather in more detail.

The research has been published in Geophysical Research Letters.

Foinsí:
– Geophysical Research Letters

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Albert Einstein: Smaointe Coimpléascacha a Dhéanamh Inrochtana

Deireadh Fómhair 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Na Réaltraí Néalacha Gabhtha ag Teileascóp Spáis Hubble NASA

Deireadh Fómhair 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Réalteolaithe Faigh amach Rudaí gan choinne Thar Chrios Kuiper

Deireadh Fómhair 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Albert Einstein: Smaointe Coimpléascacha a Dhéanamh Inrochtana

Deireadh Fómhair 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Na Réaltraí Néalacha Gabhtha ag Teileascóp Spáis Hubble NASA

Deireadh Fómhair 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Réalteolaithe Faigh amach Rudaí gan choinne Thar Chrios Kuiper

Deireadh Fómhair 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tá sé beartaithe ag an tSín Stáisiún Spáis a Leathnú mar mhalairt ar ISS faoi stiúir NASA

Deireadh Fómhair 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments