Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Skull Triceratops Nua-aimsithe Nochtadh ag Músaem Alberta

ByGabriel Botha

Deireadh Fómhair 8, 2023
Skull Triceratops Nua-aimsithe Nochtadh ag Músaem Alberta

A nearly two-meter-long by two-meter-wide triceratops skull, believed to be from a dinosaur that lived 68 to 69 million years ago, has been unveiled at a museum in Alberta, Canada. This skull is a rare find in the southwestern Alberta foothills where dinosaur fossils are uncommon. The specimen, named “Cali,” was discovered along Callum Creek, a tributary of the Oldman River.

The skull was found in 2014 and collected by technicians in 2015 during a survey following severe floods in the area. It spent many years in the lab getting prepared for research and display. Due to its size and weight, the skull had to be removed from the surrounding rock in smaller sections.

It took over 6,500 hours of work over seven years for the museum staff to prepare the fossil, removing more than 815 kilograms of hard rock. The skull itself weighs almost 500 kilograms, making it a massive and impressive find. It is believed that the triceratops was not fully developed, indicating that it could have grown even larger if it had lived longer.

In addition to the triceratops skull, the museum’s new “Fossils in Focus” exhibit features dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils. Further scientific research related to the fossil is expected to be published in the future.

Foinsí: The Canadian Press

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Fianáin i bPríobháideacht Ar Líne a Thuiscint

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Eolaíocht

Leochaileacht na mBraiteoirí Comhshaoil ​​i Limistéir Ard-riosca

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

D’fhéadfadh go gcuirfí moill ar Sheoladh Spásárthach Psyche NASA de bharr Drochaimsire

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Fianáin i bPríobháideacht Ar Líne a Thuiscint

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Leochaileacht na mBraiteoirí Comhshaoil ​​i Limistéir Ard-riosca

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

D’fhéadfadh go gcuirfí moill ar Sheoladh Spásárthach Psyche NASA de bharr Drochaimsire

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Faigheann NASA Asteroid Near-Earth 2023 TF4

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments