Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Scaoileann Crainn Tuilleadh Truaillithe Aeir de réir mar a Théadh Aeráide, A Fhionnachtain Staidéir

ByGabriel Botha

Deireadh Fómhair 9, 2023
Scaoileann Crainn Tuilleadh Truaillithe Aeir de réir mar a Théadh Aeráide, A Fhionnachtain Staidéir

Trees, including oak and poplar, will release more isoprene—a compound that contributes to air pollution—as global temperatures increase, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Michigan State University. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that as the planet warms, plants such as oaks and poplars will emit more isoprene, exacerbating poor air quality and contributing to particulate matter and low-atmosphere ozone. However, while isoprene worsens air pollution, it also improves clean air quality and helps plants become more resilient to stressors like insects and high temperatures. The study raises questions about finding the right balance between plant resilience and air pollution. Researchers are working to understand the biomolecular processes behind isoprene production in plants and how these processes are affected by climate change. In experiments using poplar plants, the researchers also discovered that warming increased isoprene emissions more than tenfold.

Isoprene is the second-highest hydrocarbon emitted on Earth, after methane from human activity. Isoprene interacts with nitrogen oxide compounds found in air pollution, creating ozone, aerosols, and other byproducts that are harmful to humans and plants. The researchers hope that their findings can help anticipate future isoprene emissions and better inform decisions about planting trees and controlling nitrogen oxide pollution.

Foinsí:
- Imeachtaí Acadamh Náisiúnta na nEolaíochtaí

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Fianáin i bPríobháideacht Ar Líne a Thuiscint

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Eolaíocht

Leochaileacht na mBraiteoirí Comhshaoil ​​i Limistéir Ard-riosca

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

D’fhéadfadh go gcuirfí moill ar Sheoladh Spásárthach Psyche NASA de bharr Drochaimsire

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Fianáin i bPríobháideacht Ar Líne a Thuiscint

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Leochaileacht na mBraiteoirí Comhshaoil ​​i Limistéir Ard-riosca

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

D’fhéadfadh go gcuirfí moill ar Sheoladh Spásárthach Psyche NASA de bharr Drochaimsire

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Faigheann NASA Asteroid Near-Earth 2023 TF4

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments