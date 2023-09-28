Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

An Díospóireacht ar Shuíomh Tuirlingthe Chandrayaan-3 ag Pol Theas na Gealaí

Gabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 28, 2023
An Díospóireacht ar Shuíomh Tuirlingthe Chandrayaan-3 ag Pol Theas na Gealaí

The landing site of India’s Chandrayaan-3 rover during its historic mission in August has sparked a debate among top scientists. Ouyang Ziyuan, the “founding father” of China’s lunar exploration program, has disputed India’s claim that the spacecraft touched down near the Moon’s south pole. According to Ouyang, the landing site was within the moon’s southern hemisphere but not in the polar region as previously stated.

Ouyang argued that the definition of the lunar polar region should be between the latitudes of 88.5 and 90 degrees south, considering that the Moon’s tilt is only 1.5 degrees compared to the Earth’s tilt of 23.5 degrees. The Chinese scientist believed that Chandrayaan-3’s landing site was not within this specific polar region.

Supporting Ouyang’s viewpoint, Richard de Grijs, a professor from Macquarie University, stated that the location of Chandrayaan-3’s landing was not within the lunar Antarctic Circle, which is further south than 80 degrees south. Therefore, it can be concluded that the rover landed outside the polar region, although it achieved a higher latitude compared to previous Moon missions.

Contrary to the scientists’ assertions, both the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA referred to the mission as a “lunar south pole landing.” NASA chief Bill Nelson congratulated ISRO for the successful landing, recognizing India as the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the achievement, emphasizing that India had reached the south pole of the Moon, a feat unmatched by any other country. Regardless of the ongoing debate among experts, the Chandrayaan-3 mission stands as a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors.

Sainmhínithe:
– Lunar polar region: The area on the Moon’s surface located near its poles.
– Antarctic Circle: The imaginary circle on Earth located at a latitude of 66.5 degrees south.

Sources: South China Morning Post (SCMP)

By Gabriel Botha

