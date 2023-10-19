Duais Nobel sa Cheimic 2023 Bronnta ar Fhionnachtain agus Forbairt Poncanna Cainníochta

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus, and Alexei I. Ekimov for their remarkable discovery and development of quantum dots. Quantum dots are tiny particles that reproduce colors based on their size, making them perfect for TV displays.

Quantum dots work by passing light through a filter that contains these dots. The filter reproduces colors based on the width of the quantum dots. A quantum dot of seven nanometers converts light into red, five nanometers converts it into green, and three nanometers converts it into blue. This technology allows for more accurate color reproduction compared to traditional LED-LCD and OLED TVs.

Some of the best OLED TVs currently available use quantum dot filters. These TVs are known as QD-OLED TVs, and they offer superior color accuracy and brightness. Two QD-OLED TVs stand out as the top choices in the market.

The Samsung S95C OLED TV utilizes a quantum dot filter to enhance its brightness and color accuracy. It is highly recommended for its impressive brightness and the convenient One Connect box for cable management. This TV currently holds the title of the best OLED TV tested by experts.

The Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED TV was the previous leader in the OLED TV category but has been surpassed by the S95C. It boasts outstanding color and brightness, especially in HDR, thanks to its quantum dot filter. Sony also released the Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED TV, which promises even better brightness than its predecessor.

By choosing an OLED TV with award-winning quantum dot technology, consumers can ensure they are investing in a superior viewing experience. These TVs offer enhanced color reproduction and brightness, making them the top choices for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup.

Source: Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences