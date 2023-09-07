Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Tá turasóirí ar saoire ar mhór-roinn caillte agus é i bhfolach go soiléir

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 7, 2023
Tá turasóirí ar saoire ar mhór-roinn caillte agus é i bhfolach go soiléir

Tourists from around the world may have been vacationing on a lost continent without even realizing it. Known as Greater Adria, this continent broke off from North Africa nearly 250 million years ago and gradually sank under Southern Europe, including regions such as the Alps, the Apennines, the Balkans, and Greece.

According to Douwe van Hinsbergen, a Professor of Global Tectonics and Paleogeography at Utrecht University, a narrow strip from Turin to the heel of Italy is the only remaining visible part of Greater Adria. He playfully remarks that tourists unknowingly spend their holidays on this lost continent rather than Atlantis.

The discovery of a lost continent is not unprecedented. Zealandia, also called Te Riu-a-Māui in the Māori language, is another example. It was reportedly lost for 375 years until geologists confirmed its existence in 2017. Zealandia, with an area of 1.89 million square miles, was once part of the supercontinent Gondwana, which included Western Antarctica and Eastern Australia over 500 million years ago.

Abel Tasman, a Dutch businessman and sailor, supposedly discovered Zealandia in 1642 while searching for the “Great Southern Continent.” It detached from Gondwana and eventually became submerged, with only a small portion visible above water. Zealandia serves as a reminder to geologists that even something seemingly obvious can remain hidden for a long time.

Foinsí:
– Douwe van Hinsbergen, Professor of Global Tectonics and Paleogeography at Utrecht University
– TN News (source of information on Zealandia)
– GNS Science, the Zealand Crown Research Institute (reference to Zealandia)

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Na Teorainneacha a bhaineann le Tuar na Cruinne De réir Cosmologist Dr Andrew Pontzen

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Eolaíocht

Léiríonn Hack Ceamara Gréine Orbiter Bealach Nua chun Staidéar a dhéanamh ar an nGrian

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Nochtann Mód Fithiseach Gréine Nua Radhairc ar an nGrian Nár Chonacthas Riamh Roimh Ré

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Nuacht

Croílár Armúrtha VI: Nuashonrú Tinte Rubicon 1.02 Nótaí Paiste - Meán Fómhair 11

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuacht

An Trasnaíonn Foghlaim Inneall agus Raidió Cognaíoch: Dul Chun Cinn agus Feidhmchláir

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Nochtann Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ le Gnéithe Go hiontach

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Apple chun Sreang Muirir Lightning a Athsholáthar le Cábla USB-C

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments