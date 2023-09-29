The September harvest supermoon, the fourth and final supermoon of the year, will be visible tonight. It will be about 22,600 kilometers closer to Earth than usual, making it appear approximately 5 percent larger and 13 percent brighter than an average full moon. The moon will reach its fullest point at 7:57pm (AEST) on Friday, September 29, according to the Sydney Observatory. However, NASA assures that the moon will also appear full on Saturday night in case you miss the exact moment.

The best time to view a full moon is when it is passing the horizon, as it appears larger at that point. The moonrise time will vary depending on your location in Australia. In Sydney, moonrise will occur at 5:45pm, while in Melbourne it will be at 6:11pm. Brisbane will experience moonrise at 5:37pm, Adelaide at 6:08pm, and Perth at 6:13pm (all local time).

A supermoon is a term used to describe a full moon that is closer to Earth than usual, resulting in it appearing larger and brighter in the night sky. Tonight’s moon will be approximately 361,867 kilometers away from Earth, about 22,604 kilometers closer than its average distance. The closest supermoon this year occurred on August 30, when the moon was only 357,200 kilometers away from Earth.

Why is this full moon called the harvest supermoon? The name harvest moon refers to the time of gathering, as it is close to the beginning of fall or the autumnal equinox in the northern hemisphere. This time of year is when crops peak, and the bright moon historically aided farmers in working later to harvest their crops before the first frost. Different indigenous tribes in the USA have various names for September’s full moon, such as the corn maker moon, the moon of the brown leaves, and the autumn moon.

While many people associate the harvest moon with an orange color as it begins to rise, all full moons can appear this way. The color is a result of the Earth’s thicker atmosphere near the horizon compared to when the moon is overhead, according to EarthSky. Enjoy the spectacle of tonight’s harvest supermoon!

