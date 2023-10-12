Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Stoirmeacha Gréine: Bagairt don Teicneolaíocht Nua agus don Bhonneagar

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Deireadh Fómhair 12, 2023
Stoirmeacha Gréine: Bagairt don Teicneolaíocht Nua agus don Bhonneagar

Scientists have recently made a significant discovery regarding the impact of solar storms on our planet. By analyzing ancient tree rings found in the French Alps, they have identified a massive spike in radiocarbon levels that occurred 14,300 years ago. This spike was caused by the largest solar storm ever identified.

While such a solar storm happening today would have catastrophic consequences for our modern technological society, it is crucial to understand these storms for the protection of our global communications and energy infrastructure in the future. The potential outcomes of a solar storm include the wipeout of telecommunications and satellite systems, massive blackouts in electricity grids, and the cost of billions of pounds.

The collaborative research, published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences, sheds light on the extreme behavior of the Sun and the risks it poses to our planet. The team of researchers from various institutions measured radiocarbon levels in ancient trees located near the banks of the Drouzet River in the Southern French Alps.

By analyzing the individual tree rings, they found an unprecedented spike in radiocarbon levels precisely 14,300 years ago. Comparing this spike with beryllium measurements in Greenland ice cores, the researchers propose that a massive solar storm caused the spike. This storm would have ejected large volumes of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere.

Understanding the impact of solar storms is crucial in order to better protect our global communications and energy infrastructure. By studying the past occurrences of solar storms, scientists can anticipate and develop measures to mitigate the potential damage caused by future events.

Foinse: Ní chuirtear ar fáil.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Is fearr le Mná Neart Fisiciúil i gCaidrimh Ghearrthéarmacha, ach Greann Cleamhnaithe le Rath Fadtéarmach

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Treoir maidir le Breathnú go Sábháilte agus Grianghraf a Dhéanamh ar an Éiclipse Gréine Bliantúil

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Satailítí sa Spás: Bagairt don Réalteolaíocht Raidió agus Ár gCeangal leis na Cosmos

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Is fearr le Mná Neart Fisiciúil i gCaidrimh Ghearrthéarmacha, ach Greann Cleamhnaithe le Rath Fadtéarmach

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Treoir maidir le Breathnú go Sábháilte agus Grianghraf a Dhéanamh ar an Éiclipse Gréine Bliantúil

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Satailítí sa Spás: Bagairt don Réalteolaíocht Raidió agus Ár gCeangal leis na Cosmos

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Fluaraiseacht a Úsáidtear chun Leibhéil Strus a Thomhas i Pónairí Soighe Nochtar d'Ózón

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments