Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Supernova SN 2023ixf in Messier 101: Fading Tar éis Cúig Mhí

ByMampho Brescia

Deireadh Fómhair 9, 2023
Supernova SN 2023ixf in Messier 101: Fading Tar éis Cúig Mhí

The supernova SN 2023ixf in Messier 101 is gradually fading, five months after its explosion. This recent image, taken on October 8, 2023, shows the supernova still shining in the galaxy. The image was captured using the Celestron C14+Paramount ME+SBIG ST8-XME robotic unit, as part of the Virtual Telescope Project. The image is an average of three 120-second exposures, without any filters.

The brightness of the supernova, estimated as magnitude 13.7, is slowly decreasing. This estimation was based on the reference stars from the Gaia DR2 star catalogue. It is fascinating to observe the fading process of SN 2023ixf, as it provides insights into the lifespan of supernovae.

The Virtual Telescope Project is working diligently to capture images of significant astronomical events like supernovae. They rely on support from people passionate about space exploration. By donating to the project, supporters receive a unique, limited edition set of images featuring celestial phenomena such as the comet C/2020 F3 Neowise above Rome, potentially hazardous asteroids, and space stations. These special images are exclusive to donors and serve as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the project.

Supernovae are explosive events that occur during the final stages of a star’s life. They release an immense amount of energy and light, making them visible across vast distances. Studying supernovae helps scientists understand the life cycles of stars and unravel the mysteries of the universe.

Foinsí:
– Image source: The Virtual Telescope Project
– Gaia DR2 star catalogue

By Mampho Brescia

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Fianáin i bPríobháideacht Ar Líne a Thuiscint

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Eolaíocht

Leochaileacht na mBraiteoirí Comhshaoil ​​i Limistéir Ard-riosca

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

D’fhéadfadh go gcuirfí moill ar Sheoladh Spásárthach Psyche NASA de bharr Drochaimsire

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Fianáin i bPríobháideacht Ar Líne a Thuiscint

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Leochaileacht na mBraiteoirí Comhshaoil ​​i Limistéir Ard-riosca

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

D’fhéadfadh go gcuirfí moill ar Sheoladh Spásárthach Psyche NASA de bharr Drochaimsire

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Faigheann NASA Asteroid Near-Earth 2023 TF4

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments