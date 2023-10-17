Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

SpaceX Starship Cruachta le haghaidh Cleachtadh Lainseála, Ag feitheamh ar Cheadúnas FAA

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023
SpaceX Starship Cruachta le haghaidh Cleachtadh Lainseála, Ag feitheamh ar Cheadúnas FAA

In an exciting development, SpaceX has successfully stacked its latest Starship prototype, the upper stage Ship 25, on top of Booster 9 at the Starbase facility in South Texas. This marks an important step in the preparations for the upcoming second test flight of the Starship.

The Starship, which made its first flight in April of this year, is a fully reusable spacecraft designed for missions to transport cargo and humans to destinations like the Moon, Mars, and beyond. This ambitious project by SpaceX aims to revolutionize space exploration and make interplanetary travel a reality.

The stacking of Ship 25 onto Booster 9 is a critical step before the test flight can take place. The successful integration of these two components brings SpaceX one step closer to launching the Starship for its next flight test.

However, before the test flight can occur, SpaceX must first secure a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Working closely with the FAA, SpaceX is ensuring that all necessary safety measures and regulations are met to receive the license.

This collaboration between SpaceX and the FAA highlights the importance of ensuring the safety and compliance of spaceflight activities. By closely working together, both entities are striving to push the boundaries of space exploration while prioritizing the well-being of the crew, spacecraft, and the general public.

As the preparations for the second test flight of the Starship continue, the successful stacking of Ship 25 onto Booster 9 is a significant milestone. It brings SpaceX one step closer to the next phase of testing and ultimately, the dream of making interplanetary travel a reality.

Foinsí:
– SpaceX Starship stacked for launch rehearsal, awaits FAA license.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Déanann Eolaithe Anailís ar Dháileadh DNA Neanderthal i nDaoine Nua-Aimseartha

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Eolaíocht

Daoine le VEID i mBaol Níos Airde ó Ath-ionfhabhtú COVID-19, Fionnachtana an Staidéir

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Cá bhfeicfidh tú an Cith Meteor Orionids in Ontario an Deireadh Seachtaine seo

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Déanann Eolaithe Anailís ar Dháileadh DNA Neanderthal i nDaoine Nua-Aimseartha

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Daoine le VEID i mBaol Níos Airde ó Ath-ionfhabhtú COVID-19, Fionnachtana an Staidéir

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Cá bhfeicfidh tú an Cith Meteor Orionids in Ontario an Deireadh Seachtaine seo

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Asteroids: Bagairt Féideartha don Domhan

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments