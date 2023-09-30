Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Socraíonn SpaceX Taifead le 39ú Seoladh na Bliana

ByRobert Andrew

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023
Socraíonn SpaceX Taifead le 39ú Seoladh na Bliana

SpaceX achieved another milestone on Friday night when it successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit from Florida’s Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch, which took place at the Space Launch Complex 40, marked the 39th time a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral in 2021, setting a new record for the company.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which had been previously used in 10 missions, safely returned to Earth approximately 8 minutes after liftoff. This successful retrieval showcases SpaceX’s commitment to reusable rocket technology, reducing the cost of space missions significantly.

The 22 Starlink satellites were deployed into orbit about 65 minutes after launch. These satellites are part of SpaceX’s ambitious plan to create mega constellations that will provide Internet service to remote areas around the world. Currently, SpaceX has 4,800 operational satellites, and the company has received approval for a total of 12,000 satellites.

With this launch, SpaceX also accomplished its 69th orbital mission across all of its launch sites, further demonstrating the company’s expertise and capability in the space industry.

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and technology, with frequent launches and innovative practices. The company’s commitment to reusability and expanding global connectivity is reshaping the future of space travel and communication.

Foinsí:
– UPI: SpaceX breaks record with 39th launch of the year (Sept. 30, 2021)

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Úsáideann Eolaithe Teileascóip chun Asteroid Psyche in Infridhearg a Breathnú

Deireadh Fómhair 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
Eolaíocht

Samhlacha Aigéin Réigiúnacha Tiomanta ag Sonraí atá Riachtanach don Phleanáil, Léiríonn Staidéar ar an Muir Rua

Deireadh Fómhair 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Eolaíocht

Fuair ​​​​taighdeoirí amach Cóireáil Gheallta le haghaidh Superbug Ospidéil

Deireadh Fómhair 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Úsáideann Eolaithe Teileascóip chun Asteroid Psyche in Infridhearg a Breathnú

Deireadh Fómhair 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Samhlacha Aigéin Réigiúnacha Tiomanta ag Sonraí atá Riachtanach don Phleanáil, Léiríonn Staidéar ar an Muir Rua

Deireadh Fómhair 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Fuair ​​​​taighdeoirí amach Cóireáil Gheallta le haghaidh Superbug Ospidéil

Deireadh Fómhair 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Cailleadh Éagsúlacht Ghéiniteach i Míolta Móra de bharr Míolta Móra Tráchtála san 20ú hAois, Fionnachtana Staidéir

Deireadh Fómhair 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments