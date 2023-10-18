According to a study conducted by researchers at the Technical University of Berlin, people tend to become less attentive to their tasks when working alongside robots. The phenomenon, known as “social loafing,” refers to team members exerting less effort if they believe others will compensate for their lack of productivity.

The study suggests that individuals start to perceive robots as part of their team. When they witness the robot or another colleague performing well, or if they do not feel their own contribution will be valued, workers tend to adopt a more relaxed approach to their work. Dietlind Helene Cymek, the first author of the study, describes teamwork as a mixed blessing. While it can motivate individuals to perform better, it can also lead to a diminished sense of personal accomplishment when individual contributions go unnoticed.

To test their hypothesis, the researchers asked a group of workers to assess the quality of various tasks. Half of the participants were informed that the tasks had been completed by a robot named Panda, although they did not physically collaborate with the robot. The workers had seen and heard the robot operating in their environment.

The researchers monitored the workers’ activities as they checked circuit boards for errors. Initially, there appeared to be no statistical difference in the time and effort spent on inspecting the circuit boards between the group working with Panda and the group working without a robot. However, upon analyzing the error rates, the researchers discovered that those working with Panda were identifying fewer defects after observing the robot successfully flagging numerous errors. This suggests that people tend to become less active participants once they perceive a robotic colleague as reliable.

Although the participants believed they were paying equivalent attention to their tasks, the researchers concluded that subconsciously, they had started to rely on Panda’s performance. Dr. Linda Onnasch, a senior author of the study, explains that while it is possible to track where a person is looking, determining whether that visual information is being adequately processed on a mental level is considerably more challenging.

This research provides valuable insights into the impact of robots on teamwork dynamics and individual productivity in the workplace. It highlights the need to find a balance between benefiting from collaborative efforts and ensuring that individuals’ contributions are sufficiently recognized and valued.

Foinsí:

– Study by researchers at the Technical University of Berlin, published in Frontiers in Robotics and AI.