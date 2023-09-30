Saol na Cathrach

Eolaíocht

Tuiscint ar an Astaíocht Raidió ó Epsilon Eridani

ByRobert Andrew

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023
One of the closest sun-like stars, epsilon Eridani (eps Eri), has been the focus of intense observation due to its proximity, activity, and similarity to our Sun. Previous studies using different parts of the electromagnetic spectrum have revealed various phenomena associated with eps Eri, such as magnetic cycles, debris disks, flares, and a strong magnetic field. In a recent study, researchers used radio observations to further investigate the star.

The authors of the study used the Karl Jansky Very Large Array (VLA), a collection of radio dishes with high spatial resolution, to observe eps Eri at frequencies of 10 GHz and 33 GHz. They discovered bursty emission in the radio wavelengths, indicating variability in the star’s activity. The researchers found that eps Eri exhibited an increase in flux density during a 20-minute long burst.

To determine the emission mechanism responsible for the signal, the authors considered factors such as polarization, brightness temperature, and spectral index. They found that the emission showed no significant polarization, suggesting incoherent emission. The calculated brightness temperature was unusually high, indicating nonthermal emission. Unfortunately, the spectral index could not be determined due to the weak signal.

Based on these findings, the researchers narrowed down the possible emission mechanisms to gyrosynchrotron or synchrotron radiation from magnetic-field accelerated electrons. They proposed that shocks in eps Eri’s stellar wind, similar to those driven by flares on the Sun, could be responsible for the emission. The authors developed a model that successfully matched the observed light curve of the burst, supporting the hypothesis of nonthermal emission from shocks.

Although the exact emission mechanism could not be determined, this study highlights the importance of continued observations of eps Eri and similar stars. Future advancements in telescopes, such as the next-generation VLA, will provide better characterization of the emission from these stars. Understanding the complexity of eps Eri’s radio emission will contribute to our knowledge of the diverse phenomena occurring in sun-like stars.

Source: Rodriguez, L. F., et al. (2021). Understanding the radio emission from epsilon Eridani. Astronomy and Astrophysics, submitted.

