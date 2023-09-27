Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Faigheann na heolaithe amach an Struchtúr Adhmaid is sine ar domhan sa tSaimbia

ByRobert Andrew

Meán Fómhair 27, 2023
Faigheann na heolaithe amach an Struchtúr Adhmaid is sine ar domhan sa tSaimbia

Achoimre:
Scientists in Zambia have found the remains of what is believed to be the oldest wooden structure in the world. Dating back 476,000 years, it is a hundred times older than the pyramids of Egypt. The discovery was made at Kalambo Falls, a site that contains evidence of human occupation from the early Stone Age to modern times. The preserved wooden remains were found in an area with a high water table, which helped to prevent the organic material from decaying. The team, led by Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool, found that the wooden structure consisted of two interlocking logs joined by a notch. They also recovered four wood tools, including a wedge, digging stick, cut log, and notched branch. These findings suggest an early diversity in woodworking techniques and challenge previous notions about the technical knowledge of early hominins. The discovery predated the appearance of modern humans by thousands of years.

The team also found evidence that the wood had been shaped with a cleaver-like edge, indicating the ability to work wood on a large scale. The dense forest and high water table at Kalambo provided the perfect conditions for creating a built environment, such as raised platforms or walkways. The discovery challenges the perception that early hominins were primarily mobile foragers with limited technological diversity.

Foinsí:
– National Post: https://nationalpost.com/article/content/1384655/scientists-discover-world-s-oldest-wooden-structure-in-zambia

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Méadaíonn Rúndiamhair na gCiorcal Sióga: Aithníonn Intleacht Shaorga iad i 15 thír

Meán Fómhair 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Eolaíocht

Misean Nua chun Aois Dorcha na Cruinne a Iniúchadh

Meán Fómhair 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Roicéad Trom Falcon SpaceX Socraithe chun Spásárthach Psyche NASA a sheoladh

Meán Fómhair 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Méadaíonn Rúndiamhair na gCiorcal Sióga: Aithníonn Intleacht Shaorga iad i 15 thír

Meán Fómhair 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Misean Nua chun Aois Dorcha na Cruinne a Iniúchadh

Meán Fómhair 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Roicéad Trom Falcon SpaceX Socraithe chun Spásárthach Psyche NASA a sheoladh

Meán Fómhair 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Faigheann na heolaithe amach Modh Nua chun Scríobh in Uisce Leachtach

Meán Fómhair 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments