Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

'Fáinne na Tine' Gréine Eclipse: Radharc ar fiú Feitheamh air

ByMampho Brescia

Deireadh Fómhair 12, 2023
'Fáinne na Tine' Gréine Eclipse: Radharc ar fiú Feitheamh air

The upcoming annular solar eclipse this weekend, also known as the “ring of fire”, will be an awe-inspiring sight for those fortunate enough to witness it. Although it may not be visible in western Pennsylvania, this eclipse will still be a cool sight for those who have clear skies. Unfortunately, clouds and rain are expected to hinder visibility on Saturday.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon appears smaller than the sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the darkened moon. This is why it is often referred to as the “ring of fire”. However, the moon never completely covers the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon and the sun are roughly the same size, resulting in the sun being completely blocked out.

Thankfully, for those in western Pennsylvania, there will be another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare event is definitely worth planning for, as it offers the chance to witness the moon completely obscuring the sun. To find out where you can witness this weekend’s eclipse across the United States, you can refer to the map provided by NASA.

Foinsí:
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Is fearr le Mná Neart Fisiciúil i gCaidrimh Ghearrthéarmacha, ach Greann Cleamhnaithe le Rath Fadtéarmach

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Treoir maidir le Breathnú go Sábháilte agus Grianghraf a Dhéanamh ar an Éiclipse Gréine Bliantúil

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Satailítí sa Spás: Bagairt don Réalteolaíocht Raidió agus Ár gCeangal leis na Cosmos

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Is fearr le Mná Neart Fisiciúil i gCaidrimh Ghearrthéarmacha, ach Greann Cleamhnaithe le Rath Fadtéarmach

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Treoir maidir le Breathnú go Sábháilte agus Grianghraf a Dhéanamh ar an Éiclipse Gréine Bliantúil

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Satailítí sa Spás: Bagairt don Réalteolaíocht Raidió agus Ár gCeangal leis na Cosmos

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Fluaraiseacht a Úsáidtear chun Leibhéil Strus a Thomhas i Pónairí Soighe Nochtar d'Ózón

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments