Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Californiannaigh chun Fianaise a thabhairt don Eclipse “Fáinne Dóiteáin” iontach

ByRobert Andrew

Deireadh Fómhair 3, 2023
Californiannaigh chun Fianaise a thabhairt don Eclipse “Fáinne Dóiteáin” iontach

Californians will be treated to a stunning celestial event later this month – an annular solar eclipse, commonly known as a “Ring of Fire” eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the moon, at its farthest point from Earth, passes between our planet and the sun. As a result, a dark circle partially covers the sun, creating a mesmerizing display of an orange, fiery glow around the edges of the shadowed moon.

The annular solar eclipse is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14th at 9:13 a.m. PST. However, the ability to witness this event will depend on both weather conditions and location. NASA advises that to observe all phases of an annular eclipse, one must be within the path of annularity. According to a NASA map, California falls into the range of 70% to 80% maximum obscuration, indicating that residents and visitors should have a clear view, weather permitting.

Even with cloud cover, the daytime darkness associated with eclipses is still noticeable. However, it is crucial to prioritize eye safety during this event. Looking directly at the sun during an eclipse can cause severe eye damage. NASA advises the use of safe solar viewing glasses, commonly referred to as “eclipse glasses,” or a handheld solar viewer throughout the duration of the eclipse to protect one’s eyes from the dangerous rays of the sun.

Californians are urged to embrace this rare opportunity to witness the incredible “Ring of Fire” eclipse, but it is essential to take necessary precautions to ensure eye safety. With luck and clear skies, residents and visitors will have a memorable and awe-inspiring view of this celestial spectacle.

Foinsí:

– NASA

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Misin Lunar na Síne chun Cinn mar Phleananna Beijing le haghaidh Turais Ghealach sa Todhchaí agus Stáisiún Taighde

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Eolaíocht

Fiachra: An Córas Samhaltaithe Dóiteáin faoi Chumhachtú AI Ag comhrac Tinte Bush i NSW

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Eolaíocht

Tugann Spásárthach OSIRIS-REx NASA Sampla astaróideach Stairiúil ar ais go dtí an Domhan

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Misin Lunar na Síne chun Cinn mar Phleananna Beijing le haghaidh Turais Ghealach sa Todhchaí agus Stáisiún Taighde

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Fiachra: An Córas Samhaltaithe Dóiteáin faoi Chumhachtú AI Ag comhrac Tinte Bush i NSW

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tugann Spásárthach OSIRIS-REx NASA Sampla astaróideach Stairiúil ar ais go dtí an Domhan

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Íomhá iontach de NGC 4654: Réaltra Bíseach Idirmheánach i mBraisle Mhaighdean

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments