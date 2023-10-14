Saol na Cathrach

Spéaclaí an Fháinne Dóiteáin Eclipse Gréine

ByMampho Brescia

Deireadh Fómhair 14, 2023
A mesmerizing phenomenon known as the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to captivate sky-watchers from Oregon to Brazil. Unlike a total eclipse where darkness prevails, this annular eclipse will showcase a brilliant ring of sunlight as it surrounds the moon.

Scheduled to journey across multiple U.S. states, the eclipse will then sweep through Central America and conclude its impressive run in South America. However, weather conditions in some regions may pose a challenge for clear visibility.

In an exceptional initiative, Colombia’s Tatacoa desert is making special arrangements to enhance the eclipse experience for the visually impaired. By using tactile maps and highlighting temperature variations when the moon obscures the sun, this unique undertaking aims to provide a touch-and-feel perspective of the cosmic event.

While eclipse enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this upcoming spectacle, they should also mark their calendars for 2039. On that occasion, a similar “ring of fire” eclipse is scheduled to grace the skies of the United States. However, this display will be exclusive to Alaska, offering residents and visitors there a front-row seat to nature’s grandeur.

Unfortunately, it will not be possible to view this celestial event from India. For those residing in the Americas, the Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 AM PDT in Oregon and end at 12:03 PM CDT in Texas.

