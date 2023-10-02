Aimsíonn an Staidéar Táirgeacht Mhéadaithe Meatán i Lochanna Artach de bharr Téamh san Am atá caite

A new study conducted by Northwestern University and the University of Wyoming has used plant biomarkers preserved in sediment to examine methane cycling in Arctic lakes over the past 10,000 years. By analyzing the waxy coatings of leaves preserved in sediment from the early-to-middle Holocene period, the researchers discovered that past warming caused lakes across a wide range of Greenland’s climates to generate methane. This is significant because methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and any changes in its production with warming are important to understand.

The researchers found that the lakes maintained an intensified methane cycle for thousands of years until the onset of naturally driven cooling. This indicates a climate dependence on lake methane cycling in some Arctic lakes. The study suggests that ongoing warming could lead to a previously under-appreciated flux in methane emissions from lakes, which is crucial for understanding the potential impact of methane on climate change.

As the Arctic and boreal landscapes are the fastest warming regions on Earth, it is essential to better understand the dynamics between warming temperatures and methane production in these lakes. Lakes act as significant natural sources of methane, but the exact amount of methane production in Arctic lakes and how it will change with ongoing warming is not fully quantified.

The researchers used data from four lakes in Greenland to compare the hydrogen isotopic composition of aquatic plant waxes within the sediment to biomarkers from terrestrial plants and other sources. The isotopic composition of the biomarkers from aquatic plants revealed a signature from methane during the early-middle Holocene at most sites. This suggests that these plants absorb methane, potentially mitigating some of the methane produced in lakes before it is emitted into the atmosphere.

However, the uptake of methane into plants is likely restricted to specific types of aquatic mosses, so not all lakes, or even all Arctic lakes, will have the same dynamics. Nonetheless, this study highlights the vulnerability of vast areas of Arctic lakes to climate-driven changes in methane cycling, which could have significant implications for global climate.

– Science Advances: American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

– Definitions

– Methane: a potent greenhouse gas

– Holocene: a period of intense warming that occurred due to slow changes in Earth’s orbit 11,700 to 4,200 years ago