Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Cóireáil Éifeachtach Aimsithe do Nimhiú Mustard Sulfair

ByMampho Brescia

Deireadh Fómhair 18, 2023
Cóireáil Éifeachtach Aimsithe do Nimhiú Mustard Sulfair

Sulfur mustard, a chemical warfare agent widely used in warfare since World War I, has long posed a challenge for researchers in finding an effective treatment. However, a recent study conducted by two researchers from South Dakota State University has discovered a potential therapeutic approach to treating sulfur mustard poisoning.

Previous research on sulfur mustard has shown that the gas has both immediate and long-term effects on its victims. Immediate effects include a bitter taste in the mouth, a smell of garlic, headaches, a loss of vision, blistering, and bleeding skin. The long-term effects can manifest up to 40 years after exposure and include complications in the lungs, eyes, and skin.

The difficulty in finding a treatment lies in the fact that sulfur mustard has multiple mechanisms of attacking the body, making it different from other chemical weapons that target a single enzyme. However, the researchers have identified a molecule called methimazole that demonstrates a level of reactivity with sulfur mustard without causing skin damage.

Methimazole could potentially serve as an effective treatment option for sulfur mustard poisoning. The researchers are currently preparing a grant to further their research on living organisms and ultimately make this treatment widely available.

The findings of this study provide hope for those exposed to sulfur mustard and offer the possibility of reducing both the immediate and long-term toxic effects of the gas. Further studies are underway to evaluate the efficacy of methimazole in vivo.

This breakthrough in finding an effective treatment for sulfur mustard poisoning marks a significant advancement in the field of chemical warfare agent exposure research.

Foinsí:
– Albert Armoo et al, Methimazole, an Effective Neutralizing Agent of the Sulfur Mustard Derivative 2-Chloroethyl Ethyl Sulfide, ACS Bio & Med Chem Au (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acsbiomedchemau.2c00087
– South Dakota State University

By Mampho Brescia

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Sócháin a dhíchobhsaítear ó Struchtúr Aistrigh Bcl-2 go Próitéin Proapoptotic

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Tugann Gníomhaireacht Spáis na hEorpa Dúshlán do Nuálaithe Teicneolaíochtaí Spáis a Chur i bhFeidhm ar an Domhan

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Ionramhálann na heolaithe Solas chun iad féin a iompar amhail is dá mbeadh Tionchar ag Domhantarraingt ar Chun Cinn Optaic agus Cumarsáid 6G

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Sócháin a dhíchobhsaítear ó Struchtúr Aistrigh Bcl-2 go Próitéin Proapoptotic

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tugann Gníomhaireacht Spáis na hEorpa Dúshlán do Nuálaithe Teicneolaíochtaí Spáis a Chur i bhFeidhm ar an Domhan

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Ionramhálann na heolaithe Solas chun iad féin a iompar amhail is dá mbeadh Tionchar ag Domhantarraingt ar Chun Cinn Optaic agus Cumarsáid 6G

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Cuireann Fionnachtain Cloigeann Ialtóg atá Sár-Chaomhnaithe Soilsiú Nua ar Éabhlóid Luath-Ialtóg

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments