Léargais Nua ar Mheicníocht Gníomhachtaithe Gabhdóirí Braite Cailciam

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have made an important breakthrough in understanding the activation mechanism of calcium-sensing receptors (CaSRs). CaSRs play a crucial role in maintaining calcium balance in the human body by sensing the concentration of calcium ions in the blood. Malfunctioning CaSRs can lead to various diseases.

The research team, led by Prof. Tian Changlin, successfully resolved the structure of the three-dimensional complex formed between CaSRs and the downstream signaling protein Gq. This is the first time that such a high-resolution structure has been obtained, shedding light on the molecular mechanism of the asymmetric activation of CaSRs by agonists, positive allosteric modulators, and other molecules. The team’s findings were published in Cell Research.

Through cryo-electron microscopy and a series of experiments, the researchers discovered two distinct features of the CaSR-Gq complex structure. Firstly, the binding of Gq protein to CaSR was different from the binding mode observed in other G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Secondly, the binding pattern of CaSR-Gq reflected the specific interaction between Gq and the receptor. These findings offer valuable insights into the activation mechanism of CaSRs and contribute to our understanding of the C-family GPCRs.

Furthermore, the team investigated the binding modes of cinacalcet, a positive allosteric modulator drug molecule, in the receptor signaling complex. They identified two unique conformations of cinacalcet when bound to the dimeric CaSR receptor, each interacting differently with the downstream signaling protein Gq. This information is crucial for the design of allosteric modulator drugs targeting CaSRs.

Overall, this groundbreaking research provides significant advancements in our understanding of the molecular mechanism behind CaSR activation. It lays the foundation for future studies and potential therapeutic interventions for diseases associated with calcium imbalance.

CC

What are calcium-sensing receptors (CaSRs)?

CaSRs are proteins that are widely distributed in various tissues and organs of the human body, including the parathyroid glands, intestines, bones, and kidneys. They play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of calcium ions in the blood.

Why are CaSRs important?

CaSRs are essential for maintaining blood calcium stability. Any abnormal function of CaSRs can lead to a variety of diseases.

What is the significance of the research conducted by Prof. Tian Changlin and his team?

Prof. Tian Changlin and his team successfully resolved the structure of the complex formed between CaSRs and the downstream signaling protein Gq, providing valuable insights into the activation mechanism of CaSRs. This research deepens our understanding of C-family GPCRs and paves the way for the development of new therapeutics targeting CaSRs.

What are positive allosteric modulators?

Positive allosteric modulators are drug molecules that enhance the activity of receptors, such as CaSRs, by binding to allosteric sites on the receptor.

How can the findings of this research impact future drug design?

The detailed insights into the binding modes of cinacalcet, a positive allosteric modulator, to CaSRs provide a foundation for the design of allosteric modulator drugs targeting CaSRs. This knowledge can potentially lead to the development of new therapeutic strategies for diseases associated with calcium imbalance.