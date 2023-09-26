Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Comhoibríonn NASA agus ESA ar Mhisean Samplach um Fhilleadh ar Mhars Uaillmhianach

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 26, 2023
Comhoibríonn NASA agus ESA ar Mhisean Samplach um Fhilleadh ar Mhars Uaillmhianach

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are working together to bring the first samples of Mars back to Earth for detailed study. This unprecedented campaign aims to answer the question of whether ancient life ever existed on the Red Planet. The Mars Perseverance rover, currently on Mars, is collecting a diverse set of scientifically curated samples that could provide valuable insights.

The Independent Review Board (IRB), established by NASA in May 2023, recently evaluated the technical, cost, and schedule plans for the Mars Sample Return mission. In its report, the IRB recognized the scientific significance of the mission but expressed concerns about the budget and other areas. The board provided 20 findings and 59 recommendations to NASA.

To address these concerns, NASA has formed a team led by Sandra Connelly to review the report. The team will make recommendations on a path forward for Mars Sample Return within a balanced science program. NASA will delay confirming the official mission cost and schedule until after this review is completed.

The Mars Sample Return mission is a highly complex program involving multiple parallel developments and interfaces. It includes the first launch from the surface of another planet and the first in-orbit rendezvous at another planet. The mission represents a significant milestone in space exploration and aligns with NASA’s Artemis program to ultimately send humans to Mars.

Returning samples from Mars is a top priority in solar system exploration. It has been identified as one of the highest-priority goals by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The samples brought back to Earth will revolutionize our understanding of Mars and provide valuable insights into the possibility of past life on the planet.

Foinsí:
– NASA
– CCE
– JPL-Caltech/GSFC/MSFC

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Faigheann na heolaithe amach an Damhán alla Trapdoor Iontaisithe is Mó san Astráil

Meán Fómhair 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Tá Réaltraí sa Luath-Chruinne cosúil lenár mBealach Bó Finne, Seónna Staidéir Nua

Meán Fómhair 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Éifeacht Magnus de bharr cuimhne: Iniúchadh ar an Liathróid Chuar Gan choinne ar Microscale

Meán Fómhair 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Faigheann na heolaithe amach an Damhán alla Trapdoor Iontaisithe is Mó san Astráil

Meán Fómhair 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tá Réaltraí sa Luath-Chruinne cosúil lenár mBealach Bó Finne, Seónna Staidéir Nua

Meán Fómhair 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Éifeacht Magnus de bharr cuimhne: Iniúchadh ar an Liathróid Chuar Gan choinne ar Microscale

Meán Fómhair 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Ag éisteacht le Comhartha Aois Dorcha na Cruinne ó Chéin Thaobh na Gealaí

Meán Fómhair 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments