Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

An Sean-Fathach Amach: Fear na Portaingéile ag fáil amach an Chnámharlach Dineasár is mó san Eoraip

ByRobert Andrew

Meán Fómhair 7, 2023
An Sean-Fathach Amach: Fear na Portaingéile ag fáil amach an Chnámharlach Dineasár is mó san Eoraip

A Portuguese man made an astonishing discovery while renovating his property in central Portugal. During construction work, he found fragments of fossilized bones in his yard, leading to the unearthing of what could be the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in Europe.

Scientists were alerted to the discovery in 2017 and, last month, several significant skeletal elements were excavated from the site. Paleontologists believe that the dinosaur might have been around 82 feet long (25 meters), making it one of the largest specimens found in Europe and possibly even the world.

The Instituto Dom Luiz, a research institute at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, is leading the excavation and study of the fossilized remains. The skeletal elements collected so far include vertebrae and ribs, with the ribs remarkably well-preserved in their original anatomical position, a rarity in dinosaur fossils.

The preservation characteristics of the fossils and their arrangement suggest the likelihood of discovering more parts of the dinosaur’s skeleton in future excavation campaigns. The team believes that this individual might be a Brachiosaurus altithorax, a Giraffatitan brancai, or even a previously unknown Late Jurassic species named Lusotitan atalaiensis, found in Portugal’s West region.

The finding of this colossal dinosaur skeleton opens up new possibilities for understanding Earth’s ancient history and sheds light on the diversity of dinosaur species in Europe. Further excavation and analysis will help unravel the mysteries surrounding this extraordinary and historic discovery.

Foinsí:
– Agence France-Presse
– Faculty of Sciences, University of Lisbon

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

8 Leid chun Sábháilteacht Duine a Thaitníonn leat a Chónaíonn Aonair

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

An Satailít Aeolus a Fháil ar Ais Ais Teacht ar Chuidithe go Rathúil: Díchoimisiúnú Satailíte a Dhéanamh Níos Sábháilte

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Eolaíocht

An bhfuil Poill Dhubha i bhFolach i mBraisle Réalta Hyades?

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Nuacht

Todhchaí Ullmhúcháin Dromchla: Dul chun cinn i dTeicneolaíocht Meaisín Meilt Urlár Domhanda

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Athraigh Apple go USB-C ar iPhone 15: Bogadh Éigeantach, Ach le Sochair

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Sinséar: Leigheas Nádúrtha le haghaidh Constipation

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Mods le Tacú Oifigiúil Starfield ag Teacht in 2024

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments