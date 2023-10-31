Comhpháirtithe an Phacastáin le Gníomhaireacht Spáis na hEorpa chun Réaltbhuíon Satailíte a Lainseáil in 2027

Pakistan has recently signed an agreement with the European Space Agency (ESA) to establish its own constellation of satellites by 2027. This landmark deal will allow Pakistan to enhance its capabilities in monitoring land use, agriculture, infrastructure, and emergencies. The satellite constellation will comprise a system of at least four satellites – three optoelectronic and one radar – working in tandem to collect valuable data.

The cost of the project, estimated at €85 million (378 million zloty), will be funded by Pakistan, while the ESA will extend its expertise in the design, construction, launch, and commissioning of the satellites. This collaborative effort will not only bolster Pakistan’s space program but also strengthen its position in the field of Earth observation.

“Currently, Pakistan does not have its own satellites, and the demand for high-resolution data is very high,” highlighted Waldemar Buda, the country’s development minister. The availability of this data will offer immense benefits in evaluating the impact of climate change, environmental pollution, and security risks. Moreover, it can aid in determining the appropriate level of support for farmers and businesses.

The ESA’s director, Josef Aschbacher, announced the partnership last week and revealed that the satellite constellation would be named “Camilla.” Simonetta Cheli, the director of the ESA’s Earth Observation programs, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in expanding Poland’s role and competitiveness in the Earth observation market.

This agreement follows Poland’s increased contributions to the ESA earlier this year, amounting to €295 million for the years 2023-2025. This financial support enables Polish companies to participate in various programs for the development of satellite communication, navigation, and Earth observation technologies, products, and services.

In addition, Poland recently nominated its candidate, Sławosz Uznański, to participate in an ESA mission to the International Space Station (ISS). With this nomination, Poland is paving the way for its second-ever astronaut to venture into space.

The signing of this agreement marks a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s space exploration endeavors. By launching their own satellite constellation, Pakistan will significantly contribute to scientific research, national development, and the advancement of their space program.

Ceisteanna Coitianta:

Q: What is the purpose of Pakistan’s satellite constellation?

A: The satellite constellation will provide valuable data for monitoring land use, agriculture, infrastructure, and emergencies.

Q: When will Pakistan launch its first constellation of satellites?

A: Pakistan aims to launch its satellite constellation by 2027.

Q: How many satellites will the constellation consist of?

A: The constellation will consist of at least four satellites – three optoelectronic and one radar – working together as a system.

Q: Who will fund the project?

A: Pakistan will fund the expected €85 million (378 million zloty) costs of the project.

Q: What is the European Space Agency’s role in this partnership?

A: The ESA will assist Pakistan with the design, construction, launch, and commissioning of the satellites.

Q: What other contributions has Poland made to the ESA?

A: Poland increased its contributions to the ESA by €295 million for the years 2023-2025, enabling Polish companies to participate in various space programs.

Q: Who is Poland’s candidate for the ESA mission to the International Space Station?

A: Poland has nominated Sławosz Uznański, an engineer, as its candidate for the mission.