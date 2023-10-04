Saol na Cathrach

Rianaíonn The Perseverance Rover tús ag Misean: SPÁS in EPCOT

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023
The entrance to Mission: SPACE in EPCOT now features a new installation showcasing the tracks of the Perseverance Rover. This collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and NASA brings the surface of Mars to life using images captured by the Perseverance Rover provided by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

To create an accurate representation of the Mars surface, Disney artisans used reference images from the rover and a prototype wheel loaned by NASA. The installation includes 3D-printed sample tubes, similar to those used on Mars, embedded in the display.

A small plaque accompanies the installation, providing information about the Perseverance Rover. It states that NASA landed this robotic explorer on Mars on 02-18-2021. The rover’s primary mission is to collect samples of Mars rocks, which will eventually be returned to Earth to help answer the question of whether there was ever life on Mars.

The addition of the Perseverance Rover tracks follows the disappearance of the previous tracks made by the Spirit and Opportunity rovers during a pavement refurbishment in August 2023. This new display offers park visitors a glimpse into NASA’s ongoing exploration of Mars.

If you visit EPCOT, make sure to check out the Mission: SPACE attraction and spot the new Perseverance Rover tracks. Are you an Orange mission or Green mission rider? Let us know in the comments.

