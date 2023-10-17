Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Ionramhálann taighdeoirí Solas chun Éifeachtaí Domhantarraingthe a Mheascadh, ag Oscailt Féidearthachtaí do Chumarsáid 6G

ByGabriel Botha

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023
Ionramhálann taighdeoirí Solas chun Éifeachtaí Domhantarraingthe a Mheascadh, ag Oscailt Féidearthachtaí do Chumarsáid 6G

A recent study published in Physical Review A has revealed that a team of researchers was able to manipulate the behavior of light in a way that replicates the effects of gravity. Led by Professor Kyoko Kitamura from Tohoku University, the researchers explored whether lattice distortion in photonic crystals could produce pseudogravity effects. Photonic crystals are materials that can control and manipulate light through a periodic arrangement of different materials.

By introducing lattice distortion to the photonic crystals, the researchers disrupted the regular spacing and created a curved beam trajectory within the crystal, resembling the path of light near massive celestial bodies like black holes. Using silicon distorted photonic crystals and terahertz waves, the team successfully demonstrated the deflection of these waves.

The implications of this research are vast, with significant implications for optics, materials science, and the development of 6G communications. The ability to manipulate light in a manner similar to gravity opens up possibilities for advanced applications in telecommunications. By harnessing gravitational effects, photonic crystals could pave the way for advancements in the field of graviton physics.

This study showcases the potential of photonic crystals to bend light and control its behavior, giving scientists a new tool to explore the manipulation of light in various fields. The findings highlight the importance of understanding and replicating the effects of gravity in the development of innovative technologies. This research not only expands our knowledge of light manipulation but also has far-reaching implications for fundamental physics.

Foinsí:
– Kanji Nanjyo et al, “Deflection of electromagnetic waves by pseudogravity in distorted photonic crystals,” Physical Review A (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevA.108.033522
- Ollscoil Tohoku

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Taighdeoirí Faigh amach Taiscumar Uisce Ollmhór Deep i screamh an Domhain

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Soilsiú ar Ábhar Dorcha: An Féidir le Pulsair Aiseanna Dorcha a Nochtadh?

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Innealra Istigh na gCeall: Mar a Fhreagróidh siad do Strus Teasa

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Taighdeoirí Faigh amach Taiscumar Uisce Ollmhór Deep i screamh an Domhain

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Soilsiú ar Ábhar Dorcha: An Féidir le Pulsair Aiseanna Dorcha a Nochtadh?

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Innealra Istigh na gCeall: Mar a Fhreagróidh siad do Strus Teasa

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Sintéis Seomra-Teocht Organoureas le Catalaíoch Inslithe Topoleolaíochta

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments