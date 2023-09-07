Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Críochnaíodh an Chéad Turgnamh Ocsaigin ar Mars go rathúil, ag Réiteach an Bhealaigh le haghaidh Taiscéalaíochta sa Todhchaí

ByMampho Brescia

Meán Fómhair 7, 2023
The Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE), a microwave-size device aboard the Perseverance rover, has successfully completed its mission of producing oxygen on Mars. The experiment, which began more than two years ago, has exceeded NASA’s initial goals by generating 122 grams of oxygen by converting Mars’ carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere into breathable oxygen.

During its peak performance, MOXIE was able to produce 12 grams of oxygen per hour at 98% purity, twice the target set by NASA. The experiment operated for 16 sessions, meeting all of its objectives. This breakthrough technology has demonstrated the potential to turn local resources into useful products for future exploration missions.

The Martian atmosphere is composed mainly of carbon dioxide, which is not breathable for humans. By dividing carbon dioxide molecules and extracting oxygen, MOXIE proves that it is feasible to obtain oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere. In addition to supplying breathable air for astronauts, the technology could also be utilized to create rocket propellant, reducing the need to transport large amounts of oxygen from Earth.

Pam Melroy, NASA Deputy Administrator, highlights the significance of utilizing resources on Mars and the Moon for long-term space exploration goals. The successful operation of MOXIE brings us closer to achieving a sustainable presence on the Red Planet and establishing a robust lunar economy.

Lessons learned from MOXIE’s experiment will inform the development of a full-scale system that includes an oxygen generator capable of liquefying and storing oxygen. This milestone sets the stage for testing other technologies on Mars, such as tools and habitat materials, to further advance exploration efforts.

Foinsí: CNN

