Einsím Domhainfharraige Nua Thángthas air: Ceann chun Cinn i nDíghrádú Plaisteach PET

A recent study conducted by scientists from Kiel University, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Hamburg and Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, has made a significant discovery about the degradation of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic. The study, published in the journal Communications Chemistry, reveals that microorganisms from the deep sea have the ability to continuously degrade PET through the action of a newly discovered enzyme.

Until now, the majority of known PET-degrading enzymes were found in bacteria or fungi. However, this study identified a new genetic resource from deep-sea organisms, specifically from the archaea domain. The researchers utilized a metagenomic approach to identify and characterize the PET-degrading enzyme, known as PET46, for the first time.

PET46 exhibits unique properties and adds to the diversity of PET-active enzymes. It can degrade both long-chain and short-chain PET molecules, enabling continuous degradation. The enzyme also employs a different mechanism for substrate binding compared to previously known PET-degrading enzymes. A distinctive ‘lid’ structure above the enzyme’s active center plays a crucial role in substrate binding.

This breakthrough has potential applications in biotechnology, particularly for marine and terrestrial plastics. PET46 shares similarities with an enzyme called ferulic acid esterase, which is involved in the degradation of lignin in plant cell walls. Given the structural similarities between lignin and PET, the PET-degrading enzymes discovered in this study could have implications for composting wood in forest soils and other biogeochemical processes related to PET degradation.

Importantly, PET46 has shown to be more efficient at higher temperatures compared to other PET-degrading enzymes. This finding opens up possibilities for the development of more effective enzymatic processes for PET plastic recycling and biodegradation.

The research was part of the PLASTISEA project, led by Professor Ute Hentschel Humeida of the GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel. The study was a collaboration between Dr. Jennifer Chow from the University of Hamburg and Dr. Pablo Pérez-Garcia, a research assistant in Professor Ruth Schmitz-Streit’s group at Kiel University.

This discovery contributes to our understanding of the ecological role of deep-sea archaea and their potential in the degradation of PET waste in the ocean. It also highlights the importance of studying and harnessing enzymes from extreme environments for addressing the urgent issue of plastic pollution.

Sainmhínithe:

– Polyethylene terephthalate (PET): A type of plastic widely used in the production of bottles and containers.

– Enzyme: A protein molecule that acts as a catalyst in specific biochemical reactions.

– Metagenomic approach: An approach that involves analyzing the genetic material from a complex community of microorganisms.

– Archaea: A domain of single-celled microorganisms that are genetically distinct from bacteria and eukaryotes.

– Lignin: A complex polymer that provides structural support to plants and is found in the cell walls of woody plant parts.

– Biogeochemical processes: The cycling of elements and compounds through biological, geological, and chemical processes in Earth’s ecosystems.

Foinsí:

– Communications Chemistry (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s42004-023-00998-z

– Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel