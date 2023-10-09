Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Airgtheacht an Dúlra: Táirgeadh Éagsúil Benzoxazinoids ag Speicis Plandaí Éagsúla

ByRobert Andrew

Deireadh Fómhair 9, 2023
Airgtheacht an Dúlra: Táirgeadh Éagsúil Benzoxazinoids ag Speicis Plandaí Éagsúla

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology have discovered that benzoxazinoids, special compounds derived from indole, are produced by various plant species in different ways. Benzoxazinoids are ecologically important because they act as defense mechanisms against herbivores and possess antimicrobial properties.

The biosynthesis of benzoxazinoids in maize has been known since the 1990s, but their presence in other plant species puzzled scientists. The research team, led by Tobias Köllner, aimed to investigate whether the ability to produce benzoxazinoids evolved independently in different species.

To study this, the researchers examined two distantly related eudicot plant species: the golden dead-nettle Lamium galebodolon and the zebra plant Aphelandra squarrosa. They compared the compounds and genes expressed in these species with closely related species that do not produce benzoxazinoids. Through this approach, they identified candidate genes that may play a role in the production of these compounds.

Surprisingly, the team found that the benzoxazinoid metabolic pathway evolved independently in maize and the two species under investigation. They discovered that different enzyme classes and unrelated enzyme families of cytochrome P450 were recruited, indicating a diverse range of enzymes involved in the same reactions. This flexibility in plant metabolism highlights nature’s ability to invent different strategies for producing the same chemical compounds.

The researchers’ findings, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shed light on the evolutionary history of benzoxazinoids and demonstrate the adaptability of plant metabolism. Furthermore, they hope to continue investigating the biosynthesis of benzoxazinoids in additional plant families.

Source: Phys.org, Max Planck Society

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Fianáin i bPríobháideacht Ar Líne a Thuiscint

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Eolaíocht

Leochaileacht na mBraiteoirí Comhshaoil ​​i Limistéir Ard-riosca

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

D’fhéadfadh go gcuirfí moill ar Sheoladh Spásárthach Psyche NASA de bharr Drochaimsire

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Fianáin i bPríobháideacht Ar Líne a Thuiscint

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Leochaileacht na mBraiteoirí Comhshaoil ​​i Limistéir Ard-riosca

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

D’fhéadfadh go gcuirfí moill ar Sheoladh Spásárthach Psyche NASA de bharr Drochaimsire

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Faigheann NASA Asteroid Near-Earth 2023 TF4

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments