NASA’s ambitious quest to bring back samples from Mars, known as the Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission, has encountered significant challenges, according to an independent review board’s final report. The review board has described the mission as highly complex with unrealistic budget and schedule expectations. As a result, NASA has halted its plans to confirm the official cost and timeline, while forming its own team to review the report and make recommendations for the mission’s path forward by the second quarter of 2024.

The MSR mission is considered one of the most complex endeavors undertaken by the space agency, involving the assembly and launch of multiple spacecraft, including an orbiter, lander, two helicopters, and a rocket, with the goal of reaching Mars by 2028. However, the review board suggests that there is almost no chance of the lander and orbiter being ready for launch by 2028. Instead, the board proposes aiming for a launch readiness in 2030.

Since its inception, NASA has faced difficulties in managing the budget and schedule for the Mars Sample Return mission. The independent review board, established in May, was tasked with evaluating the technical, cost, and schedule plans prior to the mission’s design confirmation. Sandra Connelly, NASA’s deputy associate administrator for science, emphasized the role of independent review boards in assessing whether the agency is on track to meet its mission goals within the allocated budget.

The official cost estimate for the MSR mission has not been declared yet. In 2020, NASA and the European Space Agency estimated a minimum cost of $7 billion, but concerns about exceeding the budget have arisen. The recent report suggests that the mission’s full lifecycle cost will likely range between $8 billion and $11 billion.

To stay on track for the 2028 launch, NASA has requested additional funding of $250 million for the current fiscal year and an additional $250 million in 2024. The Senate Appropriations subcommittee, in its report for the proposed 2024 budget, has directed NASA to submit a detailed year-by-year funding profile within the $5.3 billion lifecycle cost outlined in the 2022 planetary science Decadal Survey. Failure to do so may result in mission cancellation.

Despite the challenges and budget concerns, the independent review board recognizes the critical importance of the Mars Sample Return mission in NASA’s Mars exploration program. The mission holds the potential to answer fundamental questions about the history of Mars and the existence of extraterrestrial life. The report urges NASA to effectively communicate the significance of the mission to the public and stakeholders as it has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of Mars and the broader Solar System.

