Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Comhoibríonn NASA agus SpaceX ar Shraith Misin Trom Falcon

ByRobert Andrew

Deireadh Fómhair 10, 2023
Comhoibríonn NASA agus SpaceX ar Shraith Misin Trom Falcon

NASA has reserved five launches on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket for a series of robotic space missions over the next few years. The first of these missions is the launch of the Psyche asteroid explorer, scheduled for Thursday. NASA launch director Tim Dunn stated that SpaceX’s manifest of previous Falcon Heavy launches has been beneficial in preparing for the Psyche mission. Overall, there are up to 10 Falcon Heavy missions contracted with SpaceX, with five of them being firm contracts with NASA’s Launch Services Program. One notable mission is the Europa Clipper, a $5 billion mission led by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to explore Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. Additionally, the US Space Force and Astrobotic have also booked Falcon Heavy flights for commercial purposes, including lunar landers and resupply missions to the Gateway lunar station.

Despite competition from NASA’s Space Launch System and SpaceX’s Starship mega-rocket, the Falcon Heavy remains the world’s most powerful operational commercial rocket. With a payload capacity of nearly 64 metric tons, it outmatches any other rocket currently available to NASA. While new rockets like United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan and Blue Origin’s New Glenn are expected to come close in terms of lift capability, they are still unproven. The Falcon Heavy has a successful track record with seven launches completed since its inaugural launch in 2018. SpaceX has also been praised by NASA for pushing the boundaries of the industry and engaging in analytical and engineering collaboration. The Falcon Heavy was recently certified by NASA to launch the agency’s most expensive robotic missions.

Overall, the collaboration between NASA and SpaceX is driving demand for nine out of the ten Falcon Heavy missions currently in SpaceX’s backlog. Dunn expressed his appreciation for SpaceX’s capabilities and hoped that SpaceX would value NASA’s analytical and engineering rigor in their partnership.

Foinsí:
– [Airteagal Foinse] (alt foinseach)

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

NASA chun Na Chéad Íomhánna den Sampla astaróideach is Mó a Bailíodh Riamh a Nochtadh

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Fianáin i bPríobháideacht Ar Líne a Thuiscint

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Eolaíocht

Leochaileacht na mBraiteoirí Comhshaoil ​​i Limistéir Ard-riosca

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

NASA chun Na Chéad Íomhánna den Sampla astaróideach is Mó a Bailíodh Riamh a Nochtadh

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Fianáin i bPríobháideacht Ar Líne a Thuiscint

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Leochaileacht na mBraiteoirí Comhshaoil ​​i Limistéir Ard-riosca

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

D’fhéadfadh go gcuirfí moill ar Sheoladh Spásárthach Psyche NASA de bharr Drochaimsire

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments