NASA is preparing to launch a probe to explore the massive asteroid 16 Psyche, which is approximately the size of Cyprus. This long-anticipated mission was recently delayed to October 12. Psyche is an M-type asteroid, believed to be the core of a proto-planet, with a diameter of around 227 kilometers.

Unlike most other asteroids in our solar system, Psyche stands out due to its immense size. It exerts observable gravitational perturbations on nearby asteroids, allowing scientists to estimate its mass and composition. By measuring the brightness of the asteroid, they can gauge how much light it reflects, shedding light on its mineral composition.

Psyche is believed to be incredibly rich in metals, particularly nickel and iron, leading experts to estimate its value to be around $10,000 quadrillion. This astronomical figure surpasses the net worth of Elon Musk, the wealthiest person on Earth, and is worth more than the total amount of money on our planet. However, it is essential to consider the cost of reaching the asteroid before determining its actual profitability.

According to asteroid value ranking site Asterank, taking the expenses into account, Psyche is estimated to be worth approximately $27.67 billion. While the $10,000 quadrillion estimate is subject to debate, NASA’s Psyche mission aims to provide a more accurate assessment.

Rather than focusing solely on asteroid mining, NASA’s mission aims to explore Psyche’s significance as an M-type asteroid and its implications for planetary and asteroid formation. This endeavor will help unravel the mysteries surrounding the history and composition of these celestial bodies.

Getting to Psyche is no easy task as it is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, a significant distance from Earth. The mission confronts challenges related to flight software and thruster verifications, ensuring the spacecraft’s trajectory remains on course. The probe is scheduled to be launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, marking the first-ever interplanetary launch for this type of rocket.

While the launch date is set for October 12, the window extends until October 25, giving NASA the opportunity to embark on this groundbreaking journey to explore and study the metal world of Psyche.

Sainmhínithe:

– M-type asteroid: A type of asteroid categorized by its metallic composition, primarily consisting of nickel and iron.

– Perturbations: Observable disturbances or deviations caused by one celestial body’s gravitational influence on another.

– Proto-planet: A celestial object in the early stages of formation, which could have eventually evolved into a full-fledged planet.

