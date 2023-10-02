Saol na Cathrach

Tá an spásaire Kate Rubins le Tástáil Wet Lab-2 le haghaidh Anailís Géine sa Spás

Gabriel Botha

Deireadh Fómhair 2, 2023
Astronaut Kate Rubins will be working with Wet Lab-2, a tool used for quantitative gene expression analysis, to conduct further testing in space this year. The Wet Lab-2 system allows researchers to study the effects of space travel on gene expression and provides valuable insights into the biology of space.

Gene expression refers to the process by which genes are turned on or off, leading to the production of proteins that carry out specific functions in the body. Understanding how gene expression is affected by the space environment can help researchers develop strategies to protect astronauts’ health during long-duration space missions.

The Wet Lab-2 system consists of a small, self-contained device that allows for the preparation, storage, and analysis of biological samples. This enables astronauts to carry out experiments and studies on gene expression while in space.

By testing the Wet Lab-2 system in space, scientists can assess its effectiveness and determine if any adjustments or improvements are needed to optimize its performance. This will help ensure that future space missions have access to reliable and accurate tools for studying gene expression.

NASA is continually striving to advance our understanding of how the human body adapts and responds to the space environment. By studying gene expression in astronauts, researchers can gain insights into the potential long-term health effects of space travel and develop countermeasures to mitigate any negative impacts.

This testing is part of NASA’s ongoing efforts to support human space exploration and pave the way for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. By studying gene expression and other biological processes in space, scientists are unlocking the secrets of how life functions in microgravity and working towards ensuring the health and well-being of astronauts on future missions.

