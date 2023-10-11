Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Nochtann NASA Seachadadh Samplaí astaróideach is Mó Riamh

ByGabriel Botha

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023
Nochtann NASA Seachadadh Samplaí astaróideach is Mó Riamh

NASA recently showcased its unprecedented collection of asteroid samples brought back to Earth by its Osiris-Rex spacecraft. The samples, consisting of ancient black dust and chunks, were obtained from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, located almost 60 million miles away. This delivery marks the largest amount of asteroid material ever returned to our planet.

Scientists and NASA leaders gathered at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, for the reveal. The mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta from the University of Arizona, described the collection process as slow and meticulous. Although the exact quantity of the samples is yet to be determined, it is anticipated to be at least a cupful of rocks, significantly more than what Japan brought back from their previous asteroid missions.

The main sample chamber, which is still sealed, contains black dust and particles that have settled along its outer edge. According to Lauretta, these samples are already considered scientific treasure. Additionally, Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA, highlighted that the asteroid rubble holds water in the form of water-bearing clay minerals.

The successful collection and delivery of these asteroid samples provide scientists with invaluable insights into the composition and origins of these objects. By analyzing the carbon-rich material, researchers hope to uncover clues about the early solar system’s formation and the potential role that asteroids played in delivering water and other essential ingredients to Earth.

This milestone achievement represents a significant step forward in our understanding of asteroids and their impact on our planet’s history. As scientists continue to examine these samples, they may unlock new discoveries about the building blocks of our solar system and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Foinsí:

– Airteagal Bunaidh: [Cuir isteach URL Foinse]
– Sainmhínithe:
– Asteroid: A small, rocky object that orbits the sun, typically found in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
– Osiris-Rex: NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer spacecraft.
– Carbon-rich: Refers to the abundance of carbon-based compounds and materials.
– Water-bearing clay minerals: These minerals contain chemically bound water molecules within their crystal structures.

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Is fearr le Mná Neart Fisiciúil i gCaidrimh Ghearrthéarmacha, ach Greann Cleamhnaithe le Rath Fadtéarmach

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Treoir maidir le Breathnú go Sábháilte agus Grianghraf a Dhéanamh ar an Éiclipse Gréine Bliantúil

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Satailítí sa Spás: Bagairt don Réalteolaíocht Raidió agus Ár gCeangal leis na Cosmos

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Is fearr le Mná Neart Fisiciúil i gCaidrimh Ghearrthéarmacha, ach Greann Cleamhnaithe le Rath Fadtéarmach

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Treoir maidir le Breathnú go Sábháilte agus Grianghraf a Dhéanamh ar an Éiclipse Gréine Bliantúil

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Satailítí sa Spás: Bagairt don Réalteolaíocht Raidió agus Ár gCeangal leis na Cosmos

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Fluaraiseacht a Úsáidtear chun Leibhéil Strus a Thomhas i Pónairí Soighe Nochtar d'Ózón

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments