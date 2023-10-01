Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Roghnaíonn NASA SpaceX chun Satailítí Beaga a Sheoladh chun Staidéar a dhéanamh ar Aimsir Spáis

Deireadh Fómhair 1, 2023
NASA has chosen SpaceX to launch a pair of small satellites, known as TRACERS, in 2025 as part of a rideshare mission. TRACERS, or Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites, will be studying space weather and the magnetosphere from low Earth orbit.

TRACERS was initially selected by NASA as a heliophysics Small Explorer (SMEX) mission in 2019, with a budget of no more than $115 million. Originally planned as a secondary payload, it was intended to launch alongside another SMEX mission called PUNCH. However, NASA later announced that PUNCH would share a Falcon 9 rocket with another astrophysics mission called SPHEREx, with both missions launching in 2025.

Although the NASA announcement did not provide a specific launch date, spokesperson Leejay Lockhart confirmed that TRACERS would be the primary payload of a rideshare mission to sun-synchronous orbit, slated to launch no earlier than April 2025.

The value of the task order awarded to SpaceX was not disclosed due to “competition sensitive information.” However, a government procurement database revealed that NASA added $3.593 million to SpaceX’s VADR contract, which may be linked to the TRACERS mission.

Once in sun-synchronous orbit, the TRACERS spacecraft will repeatedly cross the polar cusp of the Earth’s magnetosphere, studying the interactions between the solar wind and terrestrial magnetosphere. These interactions, known as magnetic reconnection, are vital for understanding space weather and its potential impacts on Earth.

The TRACERS mission is led by David Miles of the University of Iowa, who took over as principal investigator after the death of Craig Kletzing, also from the University of Iowa. Millennium Space Systems is responsible for building the spacecraft.

