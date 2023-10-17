Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Bliain Mhór na Héileafhisice: Eolaíocht na Gréine agus Tionchar na Gréine á Ceiliúradh

ByRobert Andrew

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023
Bliain Mhór na Héileafhisice: Eolaíocht na Gréine agus Tionchar na Gréine á Ceiliúradh

NASA recently announced the launch of the Heliophysics Big Year, a global celebration of solar science and the incredible influence of the Sun on Earth and the entire solar system. The Big Year concept, originally popularized by birdwatchers, encourages participants to observe and study as many different species of birds as possible in a single year. Now, NASA is challenging enthusiasts to do the same with our very own star, the Sun.

Scheduled from October 2023 to December 2024, the Heliophysics Big Year provides the opportunity for individuals to engage in a wide range of solar science events, including watching solar eclipses, witnessing awe-inspiring auroras, and participating in citizen science projects. The United States Space Agency is inviting all those interested in exploring the science, art, and sheer beauty of heliophysics to partake in this exciting initiative.

To unite the collective efforts of the entire heliophysics community, NASA has created an identifier and a style guide that participants can use to showcase their support for the Heliophysics Big Year. By utilizing these resources, individuals can contribute to the cohesive branding of this global celebration.

The study of a star and its interactions with the solar system is known as Heliophysics. By delving into this captivating field, scientists gain valuable insights into not only the Sun itself but also its profound impact on Earth and the surrounding planets. The Heliophysics Big Year aims to popularize this important area of study and foster a deeper appreciation for the Sun’s influence.

So, whether you’re a seasoned scientist, an aspiring astronomer, or simply fascinated by the wonders of the cosmos, join NASA in celebrating the Heliophysics Big Year and discover the captivating science, art, and beauty of our extraordinary star.

Foinsí:
– NASA
- Miontas Beo

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Is féidir le Vitimín C méadaithe Tocsaineacht Copair a Mhaolú i gCiwifruit

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Paraiméadair Bunúsacha Réaltaí a Chinneadh: Anailís a dhéanamh ar Réalta Barnard

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: Déan Iarratas Anois ar Eispéireas Ceardlainne Uathúil

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Robert Andrew

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Is féidir le Vitimín C méadaithe Tocsaineacht Copair a Mhaolú i gCiwifruit

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Paraiméadair Bunúsacha Réaltaí a Chinneadh: Anailís a dhéanamh ar Réalta Barnard

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: Déan Iarratas Anois ar Eispéireas Ceardlainne Uathúil

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Méaduithe ar an Méid deannaigh san Aer, Iarrann na NA le haghaidh Breis Taighde ar Stoirmeacha Gainimh agus Athrú Aeráide

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments