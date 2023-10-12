Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Misean NASA chun an astaróideach mistéireach miotalach a iniúchadh, 16 psyche

ByRobert Andrew

Deireadh Fómhair 12, 2023
NASA is embarking on a groundbreaking mission to visit the metallic asteroid, 16 Psyche, with hopes of uncovering valuable treasures such as diamonds and rubies. Situated in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, scientists believe 16 Psyche could be the remnants of a planet’s core from the early days of the Solar System. While primarily composed of iron and nickel, it is also speculated to contain precious metals and gems.

The mission, slated to launch on Friday, will involve a billion-dollar spacecraft journeying beyond Mars to approach the metallic asteroid. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed excitement about the mission, stating that it will offer a profound understanding of this unusual celestial object. The insights gained from studying 16 Psyche will contribute to our understanding of the universe’s development.

Scheduled to take off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, the spacecraft will undergo a seven-year journey before reaching 16 Psyche. In May 2026, it will pass by Mars and utilize the planet’s gravitational force to alter its trajectory and propel itself towards the asteroid. Arrival at 16 Psyche is expected in 2030, where the spacecraft will spend approximately 26 months orbiting the asteroid. The mission’s objectives include capturing images of the asteroid, documenting its topography, surface features, gravity, and magnetism.

The discovery of 16 Psyche, first observed by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis in 1852, offered a surprise to scientists. Originally mistaken for a typical asteroid composed of rock and ice, radar readings in the 1980s revealed its metallic nature. Speculation suggests that violent collisions billions of years ago resulted in 16 Psyche shedding its outer layer.

While the asteroid will not be mined, this mission will provide valuable data to space agencies regarding potential resources for future extraction. Henry Stone, Psyche’s project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, expressed the team’s dedication in preparing for this extraordinary journey and their enthusiasm for the mission’s objectives, anticipating another historic venture in scientific discovery.

