Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Éiclipse Gréine Bliantúil Uathúla chun na Spéartha a Ghrásta an deireadh seachtaine seo

ByMampho Brescia

Deireadh Fómhair 14, 2023
This weekend, sky-gazers in the Western Hemisphere will have the opportunity to witness a stunning annular solar eclipse, known as the “ring of fire” phenomenon. Unlike a total solar eclipse, which we will have the chance to observe soon, an annular eclipse occurs when the moon is positioned in front of the sun, blocking its light and creating a ring-shaped glow around the moon.

Patrick Koehn, a Heliophysics Research and Analysis Lead at NASA, explains that during an annular eclipse, the moon appears smaller in the sky because it is at its farthest point from the Earth, known as apogee. As a result, the moon does not completely cover the sun’s disk; instead, it slides across the center, leaving behind a captivating ring of bright light.

Although the annular eclipse will not be visible along the East Coast, most states in the contiguous United States, as well as parts of Hawaii and Alaska, will experience a partial solar eclipse. This partial eclipse occurs when the moon appears to take a “bite” out of the sun’s edge. The size of the bite depends on the viewer’s proximity to the eclipse path.

It is crucial to prioritize safety when observing the eclipse. Koehn emphasizes that looking at the sun without proper protection can cause severe damage to the eyes. Specialized solar viewing glasses are highly recommended for direct viewing. These glasses can be obtained from public libraries, museums, or other sources. In the absence of solar viewing glasses, viewers can create a pinhole camera using a piece of paper or use their fingers to create a small hole to project an image of the eclipse. Another unique way to experience the event involves standing under a tree, where the gaps between the leaves create a mesmerizing display of mini eclipses.

Excitingly, this annular eclipse is the first of two solar eclipses that North Americans are well-positioned to witness. The next significant eclipse is scheduled for April of next year and will differ from the upcoming event.

Foinsí:

– NASA expert Patrick Koehn on the annular solar eclipse.

