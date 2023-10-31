Todhchaí na Bainistíochta Tuilte: Ríomhaireacht Chandamach agus Measúnú Riosca

Multiverse Computing, Moody’s Analytics, and Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) have joined forces to tackle the risks posed by climate change in the UK. With funding from Innovate UK, the trio aims to develop large-scale flood prediction models using quantum computing methods. The UK Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs will be the first beneficiary of this new computational fluid dynamics solution, which aims to enhance the country’s ability to adapt to extreme weather events caused by climate change.

Quantum computing provides a unique approach to address the computational challenges in large-scale flood modeling studies. By harnessing the power of quantum algorithms, Multiverse Computing will lead the project as the software provider, while OQC will supply the necessary quantum hardware. Moody’s Analytics, a global risk management firm, will contribute industry expertise and data requirements to ensure efficient and accurate flood risk assessment and management.

The potential of applying quantum algorithms to assess flood damage is groundbreaking. Enrique Lizaso Olmos, the founder and CEO of Multiverse Computing, believes that the improvements in accuracy and effectiveness gained through quantum approaches can support climate change adaptation efforts. The project aims to help government agencies, homeowners, and insurance agencies better understand and prepare for extreme weather events.

To overcome the limitations of current flood modeling methods, the project team plans to use a Quantum Physics-Informed Neural Network (QPINN) algorithm. This algorithm combines classical data processing with quantum processing, using a Variational Quantum Circuit (VQC) to improve the accuracy of risk assessment predictions.

By harnessing the potential of quantum computing, the project aims to not only redefine the future of flood management but also create a safer and more resilient world for future generations. With escalating flood risks, addressing the challenges posed by climate change is of utmost importance. This collaborative effort between industry leaders and the UK government is a significant step towards mitigating these risks and enhancing our understanding of flood risk landscapes.

