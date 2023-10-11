Catalaíoch ZIF-8@CNT Neamh-Mhiotail agus Idir-Dhópáilte Miotail Arna Ullmhúchán ag Pirollú Ardteochta Aon Chéim

Researchers have developed metal-free and transition-metal-doped catalysts using a one-step high-temperature pyrolysis method. These catalysts show excellent oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) electrocatalytic activity in alkaline solutions. The catalysts were constructed using a combination of micro-mesoporous metal-organic frameworks (MOF) and carbon nanotubes (CNTs). The presence of MNx sites, resulting from the incorporation of transition metals into the MOF and CNT-derived carbon skeleton, was found to enhance the electrocatalytic activity of the catalysts.

The research team achieved a high electrocatalytic ORR activity in alkaline media by achieving a half-wave potential of 0.85 V versus the reversible hydrogen electrode (RHE). This surpasses the activity of traditional platinum/carbon (Pt/C) catalysts. The catalysts also performed well in anion exchange membrane fuel cells (AEMFCs), achieving a maximum power density of 171 mW cm-2 with an Aemion+ 15 μm anion exchange membrane.

The development of metal-free catalysts and transition-metal-doped catalysts is significant for energy conversion devices. Non-precious metal catalysts (NPMC) have the potential to replace precious metal catalysts due to their excellent ORR performance. However, the active sites in NPMC materials are crucial for oxygen electrocatalysis. This research focuses on developing carbon-based catalysts with highly dispersed active sites for efficient ORR application.

The one-step high-temperature pyrolysis method used in this study involved the synthesis of a micro/mesoporous carbon composite with CNTs by pyrolyzing a zinc-based zeolitic-imidazolate framework (ZIF). The resulting composite catalysts showed superior performance compared to traditional Pt/C catalysts, making them promising candidates for applications in fuel cells and other energy conversion devices.

In the future, the research team plans to optimize various metal-nitrogen-carbon (M-N-C) type cathode catalysts to achieve even higher power outputs from AEMFCs. The developed catalysts may also find potential use in zinc-air batteries and proton exchange membrane fuel cells.

Foinse:

Rohit Kumar et al, Highly active ZIF-8@CNT composite catalysts as cathode materials for anion exchange membrane fuel cells, Industrial Chemistry & Materials (2023)