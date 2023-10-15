Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Cuir na Sceallóga Is Ansa leat i Slate chun cuimhne

ByRobert Andrew

Deireadh Fómhair 15, 2023
If you’re a fan of microchips and have a favorite, the Macrochips project by Jason Coon might be just what you’re looking for. This project allows you to create a personalized slate coaster with the label of your favorite chip engraved on it. The result is a unique and eye-catching way to pay tribute to your beloved microcontroller or integrated circuit.

The process is simple. Start with a standard 100 mm x 100 mm (4″ x 4″) slate coaster and use a laser engraver to etch the chip’s label onto it. The laser turns the slate a light gray color, which contrasts beautifully with the natural color of the slate, creating a realistic representation of the chip. Jason has already engraved over 140 chips, both classic and modern, with the slate treatment.

While Jason has only provided the SVGs for a few of the chips, anyone with access to a laser engraver can easily recreate this project at home. No external assistance is necessary, as long as you have the necessary skills.

The idea for the Macrochips project originated from a post by arturo182, who discovered a slate RP2040 microcontroller on Graham Sanderson’s desk in 2021. Jason’s post of his engraved RP1 on Mastodon to commemorate the release of the Raspberry Pi 5 brought attention to this trend.

By creating a personalized slate coaster with the label of your favorite chip, you can showcase your love for microchips in a unique and decorative way. Whether you’re a fan of classic microcontrollers like the 6502 or prefer working with modern ones like the ESP32 or RP2040, the Macrochips project offers an exciting opportunity to memorialize your favorite chips.

