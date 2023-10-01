Saol na Cathrach

Gabhann Mars Perseverance Rover Íomhá Néal ó Cheamara Mastcam-Z

ByRobert Andrew

Deireadh Fómhair 1, 2023
The Mars Perseverance rover, in its ongoing mission on the red planet, has captured a captivating image that was chosen as the “Image of the Week” for Week 136 from September 17 to 23, 2023. The image was taken by the rover’s Right Mastcam-Z camera, which is situated high on the mast of the robot explorer.

This particular photo was taken on September 17, 2023, at the local mean solar time of 07:10:00. The captivating image showcases the rocky terrain of Mars, offering a glimpse into the fascinating landscape of the planet.

The Mastcam-Z camera is a key component of the Perseverance rover, providing detailed images of Mars as the rover continues to explore its surroundings. Equipped with advanced imaging capabilities, this camera enables scientists back on Earth to better understand the geological features and composition of the Martian surface.

The Mars Perseverance rover has been on a mission to search for signs of ancient microbial life, study the planet’s climate and geology, collect and store samples for future return to Earth, and pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The rover’s advanced scientific instruments, including the Mastcam-Z camera, play a crucial role in the success of this mission.

This captivating image serves as a reminder of the incredible achievements and ongoing discoveries being made by the Perseverance rover on Mars. Through its extraordinary images and data collection, the rover continues to provide valuable insights into the red planet’s history and potential for supporting life.

Foinsí:
– NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU (Image Credit)
– NASA – Riarachán Náisiúnta Aerloingseoireachta agus Spáis

