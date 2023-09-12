Spásaire ESA Marcus Wandt Sannta do Mhisean Axiom 3

ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt from Sweden has been selected to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) in January 2024. The mission, called Muninn, is supported by ESA and the Swedish National Space Agency (SNSA). Marcus will serve as a mission specialist under the command of Michael López-Alegría, Axiom Space’s chief astronaut, representing both the USA and Spain as a dual-citizen.

The Ax-3 mission will be the first commercial human spaceflight mission with an ESA-sponsored astronaut. This highlights ESA’s support for a new generation of space explorers using commercial access to space to fuel the European economy and advance knowledge beyond Earth.

The other crew members for the Ax-3 mission include Walter Villadei, an Italian Air Force colonel and pilot, and Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravci from Türkiye. All three crew members have extensive flight experience and served in their nation’s air forces.

ESA’s involvement in this mission demonstrates the agency’s commitment to supporting its member states and promoting fast-track, short-duration missions that generate good science, outreach, education, and benefits for life on Earth. The Ax-3 mission is expected to be transformational, positioning European nations as pioneers in the emerging commercial space industry.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch Ax-3 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. Once docked with the ISS, Marcus will spend up to 14 days conducting microgravity research and educational activities.

Marcus is currently undergoing a rigorous training program in Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan to prepare for the mission. His journey can be followed on ESA’s Exploration blog, X, and Instagram.

Source: ESA (European Space Agency) and Axiom Space