Southern Georgian Bay OPP is reaching out to the public for help in solving a recent break-in at a popular retail store in Midland. Over the weekend, Event Horizon Hobbies on King Street fell victim to an overnight burglary, prompting an immediate response from authorities.

According to the police report, the perpetrators successfully gained access to the store by shattering the front glass door at approximately 2:30 a.m. Once inside, they made off with a significant haul of Magic Cards, a highly sought-after collectible component of the popular Magic: The Gathering Game. The stolen cards are estimated to be worth over $20,000.

Local law enforcement encourages anyone in possession of relevant information regarding the crime to come forward. Individuals are urged to contact the OPP directly at (888) 310-1122 or by emailing [email protected] Alternatively, they can reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitting their information online through dedicated channels.

The theft from Event Horizon Hobbies has not only resulted in substantial financial losses for the store but has also caused distress within the local gaming community. Magic: The Gathering enthusiasts rely on reputable establishments like Event Horizon Hobbies to enjoy their hobby and connect with fellow players. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community vigilance and support in deterring criminal activity.

Ceisteanna Coitianta:

Q: What are Magic Cards?

A: Magic Cards are collectible cards used in the popular trading card game called Magic: The Gathering. These cards feature various characters, spells, and abilities that players can strategically use to compete against one another.

Q: Where can I provide information about the crime?

