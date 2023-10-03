Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Taighde ar Solas, Ábhair Nua, agus Taiscéalaíocht Cosmaí Iomaitheoirí Féideartha do Dhuais Nobel na Fisice

ByGabriel Botha

Deireadh Fómhair 3, 2023
Taighde ar Solas, Ábhair Nua, agus Taiscéalaíocht Cosmaí Iomaitheoirí Féideartha do Dhuais Nobel na Fisice

The Nobel Physics Prize, set to be announced on Tuesday, has experts speculating about potential laureates in the field. One contender could be French-Swedish atomic physicist Anne L’Huillier for her work on short laser pulses that allow for the observation of electron movement in molecules. Another potential candidate is Denmark’s Olga Botner, known for her exploration of the universe using cosmic neutrinos.

The field of quantum mechanics has also garnered attention, with notable figures such as Spain’s Ignacio Cirac, the UK’s David Deutsch, and the US’s Peter Shor being considered for their contributions to quantum computing. Other contenders in the field include Yakir Aharonov and Michael Berry, who have made significant discoveries in quantum mechanics.

Practical applications of physics are also in the running. Stuart P. Parkin of Britain, a pioneer in spintronic materials, is being recognized for his critical work in increasing data density and storage capabilities in computer disk drives. Sharon Glotzer, a US physicist, has been highlighted for her strategies in controlling the assembly process to engineer new materials.

The field of light research has also caught attention. John B. Pendry from Britain, known for his work on the “invisibility cloak,” where he uses materials to bend light and make objects invisible, is a possible contender. Other areas of interest include photovoltaics, the conversion of light into electricity, and the conductive properties of twisted graphene.

The Nobel Physics Prize will be closely followed by the Chemistry Prize the following day, with the Literature and Peace Prizes to be announced later in the week.

Foinse: AFP

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Tugann Spásárthach OSIRIS-REx NASA Sampla astaróideach Stairiúil ar ais go dtí an Domhan

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Íomhá iontach de NGC 4654: Réaltra Bíseach Idirmheánach i mBraisle Mhaighdean

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Eolaíocht

Tá sé mar aidhm ag Taiscéalaíocht Lunar trí Chlár Artemis NASA Rúin Deep Space a Dhíghlasáil

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Tugann Spásárthach OSIRIS-REx NASA Sampla astaróideach Stairiúil ar ais go dtí an Domhan

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Íomhá iontach de NGC 4654: Réaltra Bíseach Idirmheánach i mBraisle Mhaighdean

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tá sé mar aidhm ag Taiscéalaíocht Lunar trí Chlár Artemis NASA Rúin Deep Space a Dhíghlasáil

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Socruithe Fianán a Bhainistiú le haghaidh Príobháideachta Úsáideoirí

Deireadh Fómhair 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments