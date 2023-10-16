Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Aimsíonn Teileascóp Spáis James Webb Faisnéis Nua faoi Phláinéid Droichid sa Chrios Kuiper

ByGabriel Botha

Deireadh Fómhair 16, 2023
Aimsíonn Teileascóp Spáis James Webb Faisnéis Nua faoi Phláinéid Droichid sa Chrios Kuiper

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided new insights into the composition and orbits of three dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt. Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar were observed using Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec), revealing the presence of light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules believed to be produced by methane irradiation. The research, led by Joshua Emery from Northern Arizona University, involved a collaboration of astronomers from various institutions.

These dwarf planets are of particular interest to astronomers due to their size, orbits, and compositions. While previous studies have shown that other Trans-Neptunian objects retain volatile ices on their surfaces, Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar have distinct orbits that place them in different temperature regimes and irradiation environments. The team aimed to investigate how these different conditions could affect the surfaces of these dwarf planets.

Using data gathered by Webb’s NIRSpec instrument, the researchers identified abundant ethane (C2H6) on all three bodies, with Sedna displaying the highest concentration. Sedna also exhibited the presence of acetylene (C2H2) and ethylene (C2H4). These molecules are direct products of methane irradiation. The abundance of these substances correlated with the orbit of each dwarf planet, suggesting a connection with relative temperatures and irradiation environments.

The study of bodies in the outer solar system, such as those found in the Kuiper Belt, offers valuable insights into the history and dynamics of the solar system. The information obtained about the composition and orbits of these dwarf planets contributes to our understanding of the formation and evolution of the solar system. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to be a groundbreaking tool for astronomers, providing new discoveries and extending our knowledge of the universe.

Foinsí:
– James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)
– Northern Arizona University
– NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC)
– Institut d’Astrophysique Spatiale (Université Paris-Saclay)
– Pinhead Institute
– Florida Space Institute (University of Central Florida)
– Réadlann Lowell
– Institiúid Taighde an Iardheiscirt (SwRI)
– Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)
- Ollscoil Mheiriceá
- Ollscoil Cornell

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Meaitseálann Seoladh SpaceX Inniu an Taifead Cósta Spáis don Bhliain

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Fathach Gáis Níos Coitianta ná mar a Ceapadh Roimhe Seo, Molann Staidéar

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Eolaíocht

An Marsquake is Láidre Taifeadta Riamh de bharr Fórsaí Teicteonacha, Nach Tionchar astaróideach

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Robert Andrew

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Meaitseálann Seoladh SpaceX Inniu an Taifead Cósta Spáis don Bhliain

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Fathach Gáis Níos Coitianta ná mar a Ceapadh Roimhe Seo, Molann Staidéar

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

An Marsquake is Láidre Taifeadta Riamh de bharr Fórsaí Teicteonacha, Nach Tionchar astaróideach

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Réalteolaithe Aimsíonn Criostail Grianchloch Beag bídeach in Atmaisféar an Exoplanet WASP-17b

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments