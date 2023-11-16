Japanese space startup Ispace Inc. is gearing up for its second attempt to land a rover on the moon after its initial mission ended in failure. The company plans to launch the second mission in the winter of 2024, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Ispace’s CEO, Takeshi Hakamada, stressed the significance of the data and experience gained from the first attempt, despite not achieving a successful lunar landing. The upcoming mission, named ‘Resilience,’ will carry various payloads, including a water electrolyser, a food production experimentation module, a deep space probe, a commemorative metal plate based on the Japanese anime series Gundam, and a micro-rover developed by Ispace.

This micro-rover, weighing approximately 5 kilograms and standing 26 centimeters tall, will be equipped with a high-definition camera for capturing lunar surface images and a shovel for collecting lunar rocks. Ispace aims to contribute to NASA’s Artemis program, which focuses on returning astronauts to the moon.

The failure of Ispace’s first mission in April was undoubtedly a setback for the company’s ambitions in the commercial space industry. However, the upcoming Mission 2 will incorporate improvements, including software validation, an expanded landing simulation range, and additional field testing of radar sensors to enhance mission accuracy.

Ispace, founded in 2010, envisions creating a lunar settlement by 2040 and plans to generate revenue by transporting goods and equipment to the moon. The second mission puts Ispace in competition with other companies vying to achieve the first commercial lunar landing.

As interest in lunar exploration grows, challenges such as a shortage of rockets with payload capacity have arisen, causing difficulties for some companies in executing their launch plans. However, the renewed interest in lunar exploration, following successful missions by countries like India, indicates the potential for further advancements.

