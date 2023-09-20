Tionscadal Nua chun Draíocht Breathnú Spéir na Oíche a thabhairt Ar ais

In the world of astronomy, the debate between using big, complicated telescopes versus portable and simple binoculars has always been a topic of discussion. While telescopes have their place, many astronomers find that binoculars offer a true and immersive view of the night sky. Not only are binoculars more portable, but they also provide a unique and engaging way to explore and learn about the sky.

Analog Sky, a project by Robert Asumendi, has recently announced an exciting do-it-yourself kit called Magic. This project aims to bring back the magic of sky observing by allowing users to build their own box-style astronomy binoculars. The kit combines the best features of both binoculars and telescopes, providing a new and innovative way to explore the night sky.

Building Magic is a straightforward process that can be approached in three different ways. Users can either 3D print the majority of the parts (excluding optics) based on the provided specifications, order the parts from suggested suppliers, or take a hybrid approach and combine both methods. The end result is a compact and lightweight binocular telescope with a right angle-viewer, similar to the bench top Project Moonwatch viewers used in the 1960s.

Magic is not only easy to use, but it also has multiple applications. It can be used for terrestrial viewing, bird-watching, and even shared among multiple observers. The diopter eyepiece spacing can be quickly adjusted, allowing for seamless hand-off of the view from one person to another. Moreover, Magic is designed to be compact and lightweight, making it ideal for quick front porch sessions or for children to carry on their own.

The Magic kit can be upgraded with filters and includes a 4-milliwatt laser pointer for aiming and a foldout 1x finder as a backup. The total cost to build Magic ranges from a little over $300 if the parts are 3D printed to around $500 if the recommended tripod is used. Considering that high-quality astronomical binoculars can cost up to a thousand dollars, the cost of building Magic is relatively affordable.

Analog Sky’s Magic offers an opportunity for families to engage in a shared project and reconnect with the simplicity and beauty of the night sky. In an era dominated by screen-time, Magic provides a refreshing and immersive way to enjoy the wonders of the universe together.

Foinsí:

– Analog Sky (Robert Asumendi, Universe Today)