Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Spásairí ar Stáisiún Spáis Idirnáisiúnta Sábháilte In ainneoin Sceitheadh ​​i Modúl na Rúise

ByGabriel Botha

Deireadh Fómhair 11, 2023
Spásairí ar Stáisiún Spáis Idirnáisiúnta Sábháilte In ainneoin Sceitheadh ​​i Modúl na Rúise

NASA has confirmed that the astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) were not in danger, despite a leakage in the Russian module. The agency observed flakes emanating from one of the radiators on the Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), and the crew was asked to close the shutters on the US segment windows as a precaution against contamination.

The observed leak is on Nauka’s backup radiator, which is mounted on the outside of the module. Russian officials have assured that the temperature at the MLM is comfortable and there are no changes to operations, experiments, or crew exercise periods. The primary radiator on Nauka, which delivers full cooling to the module, is working normally.

NASA will continue to investigate the cause of the leak. This incident is the latest in a series of Russian equipment coolant escapes on the ISS in recent months. The previous incidents were speculated to be a result of micrometeoroid impacts, but some experts believe there may be a larger issue at hand.

Jonathan McDowell, a space analyst at Harvard-Smithsonian, mentioned that three coolant systems leaking indicates a potential systemic problem. While the astronauts on the ISS are safe, it is crucial to understand the cause of these leaks to ensure the long-term reliability and safety of the space station.

Foinsí:
– International Space Station (NASA)
– Russian officials on Telegram

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Is fearr le Mná Neart Fisiciúil i gCaidrimh Ghearrthéarmacha, ach Greann Cleamhnaithe le Rath Fadtéarmach

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Treoir maidir le Breathnú go Sábháilte agus Grianghraf a Dhéanamh ar an Éiclipse Gréine Bliantúil

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Satailítí sa Spás: Bagairt don Réalteolaíocht Raidió agus Ár gCeangal leis na Cosmos

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Is fearr le Mná Neart Fisiciúil i gCaidrimh Ghearrthéarmacha, ach Greann Cleamhnaithe le Rath Fadtéarmach

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Treoir maidir le Breathnú go Sábháilte agus Grianghraf a Dhéanamh ar an Éiclipse Gréine Bliantúil

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Satailítí sa Spás: Bagairt don Réalteolaíocht Raidió agus Ár gCeangal leis na Cosmos

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Fluaraiseacht a Úsáidtear chun Leibhéil Strus a Thomhas i Pónairí Soighe Nochtar d'Ózón

Deireadh Fómhair 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments