Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Ceannaire Spáis na hIndia Neamhfaistithe ag Misean De réir dealraimh Deireadh an Ghealach

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 29, 2023
Ceannaire Spáis na hIndia Neamhfaistithe ag Misean De réir dealraimh Deireadh an Ghealach

India’s space chief, S. Somanath, expressed satisfaction with the likely conclusion of the country’s lunar mission as attempts to reconnect with the moon rover have been unsuccessful. In August, India had successfully landed a craft on the moon, becoming the fourth nation to do so. The rover, named Pragyan, meaning “Wisdom” in Sanskrit, conducted surveys near the moon’s south pole before being powered down ahead of the two-week lunar night. The Indian Space Research Agency had hoped to reactivate the rover once daylight returned, but communication has not been reestablished.

Despite the potential loss of contact, Somanath stated that the rover had accomplished its expected tasks. India has been steadily advancing its space program and has managed to achieve impressive milestones while maintaining a comparatively low-budget. The country utilizes existing technologies and employs highly skilled engineers at lower wages than their international counterparts. Previous achievements include sending a mission to orbit Mars in 2014 and plans for a crewed mission into Earth’s orbit by next year.

India’s recent lunar mission follows a setback in 2019 when its predecessor crashed during final descent. However, the successful landing in August marked a significant achievement for the country’s space program. Although efforts to reconnect with the rover have been unsuccessful thus far, India remains optimistic about its future space endeavors.

Foinse:
India space chief unfazed by Moon mission’s apparent end (2023, September 29). Retrieved 29 September 2023.

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Nochtann an Staidéar Tionchar Rothaíochta Meatán i Lochanna Artach ar Athrú Aeráide

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Shocraigh NASA agus SpaceX Dáta Seolta mhí Dheireadh Fómhair do Mhisean Psyche

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Roghanna Fianán a Bhainistiú le haghaidh Eispéireas Pearsanta Ar Líne

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Nochtann an Staidéar Tionchar Rothaíochta Meatán i Lochanna Artach ar Athrú Aeráide

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Shocraigh NASA agus SpaceX Dáta Seolta mhí Dheireadh Fómhair do Mhisean Psyche

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Roghanna Fianán a Bhainistiú le haghaidh Eispéireas Pearsanta Ar Líne

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Síneann NASA Oibríochtaí Spásárthaí New Horizons don Eolaíocht Ildisciplíneach

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments