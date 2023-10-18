Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

An Toradh Eantrópachta san Inchinn an Chonaic?

ByRobert Andrew

Deireadh Fómhair 18, 2023
An Toradh Eantrópachta san Inchinn an Chonaic?

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

D’fhéadfadh Oighearchlúid na Graonlainne a bheith Níos Frithsheasmhach in aghaidh Téamh Domhanda ná mar a Ceapadh roimhe seo

Deireadh Fómhair 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Is Féidir le Poill Dhubha a bheith ann i bPéirí atá Cothrom go Foirfe, i Seónna Staidéir

Deireadh Fómhair 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

Turas go hAsteroid 16 Psyche: Breith an Chórais Ghréine a Iniúchadh

Deireadh Fómhair 20, 2023 Robert Andrew

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

D’fhéadfadh Oighearchlúid na Graonlainne a bheith Níos Frithsheasmhach in aghaidh Téamh Domhanda ná mar a Ceapadh roimhe seo

Deireadh Fómhair 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Is Féidir le Poill Dhubha a bheith ann i bPéirí atá Cothrom go Foirfe, i Seónna Staidéir

Deireadh Fómhair 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Turas go hAsteroid 16 Psyche: Breith an Chórais Ghréine a Iniúchadh

Deireadh Fómhair 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Soláthraíonn Skull Ialtóg ó 50 Milliún Bliain ó shin Léargas Nua ar Luath-Éabhlóid Ialtóg

Deireadh Fómhair 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments